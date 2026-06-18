Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cyberpunk Red, Night City 2045, R. Talsorian Games

Cyberpunk Red TTRPG Receives New Night City 2045 Sourcebook

Cyberpunk Red has a brand-new sourcebook available for players as Night City 2045 brings over 300 pages of content to the TTRPG

Article Summary Cyberpunk Red gets a major new sourcebook with Night City 2045, adding 300-plus pages of lore and campaign tools.

Night City 2045 expands the Time of the Red with city history, laws, transit, utilities, media, and government details.

Cyberpunk Red players get 24 district breakdowns, 600-plus locations, and dozens of gangs, factions, and security groups.

The Night City 2045 PDF is available now for $30, with physical Cyberpunk Red sourcebook copies arriving June 22 for $60.

R. Talsorian Games, the makers of Cyberpunk Red, have released a new sourcebook this week for the TTRPG called Night City 2045. If you're not familiar with the game, Cyberpunk Red serves as the narrative bridge between the classic Cyberpunk 2020 TTRPG and the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. This new book provides a ton of information on the city and settings to help you build out a better campaign in multiple ways, with over 300 pages of content that will make whatever adventure you have planned a memorable one. The team has released a PDF copy that you can get right now for $30, while physical copies will be made available on June 22 for $60. For now, we have more details from the team about the sourcebook below.

Explore The Depths Of Cyberpunk Red With The Night City 2045 Sourcebook

Welcome to the Time of the Red, Choomba! The Megacorporations spent decades wrecking everything, and in the aftermath of their last War, everyone has to fend for themselves. But that's just fine. You can handle it. After all, in a world of vicious boostergangs, rampaging cyborgs, corporate assassins, and nihilistic doomsday cults, there's only one rule: Always take it to the Edge.

Information about the geography, government, and logistics of Night City, including a complete history, information on citizenship and laws, data on transportation, services, utilities, and media.

Details on Night City's street-level factions, including 44 gangs, 6 criminal organizations, and 23 security providers.

A district-by-district breakdown of the Night City of 2045! 24 districts, each with its own unique character. You'll know who is in charge, who lives there, and what events have happened recently.

Over 600 locations. Stores, clinics, gang headquarters, corporate fortresses, megabuldings, and more! All laid out on gorgeous maps so you'll know exactly where to go the next time you're out for a drive.

99 stat blocks to help you populate Night City, from gang mooks to criminal enforcers to corporate security. Even a few everyday people to help make the Dark Future come alive!

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