Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: elvira, graphic novel

Elvira's Real Life Story About Coming Out, Now As A Graphic Novel

Elvira's Real Life Story about coming out, now a Graphic Novel by Cassandra Peterson, David Avallone and Mariano Benitez-Chapo from Dynamite

Article Summary Elvira’s memoir Yours Cruelly: Becoming Elvira is being adapted into a new graphic novel from Dynamite.

Cassandra Peterson, David Avallone, and Mariano Benitez-Chapo bring Elvira’s real-life story to comics.

The Elvira graphic novel explores Cassandra Peterson’s coming out, relationships, career, and self-image.

Yours Cruelly: Becoming Elvira arrives in hardcover on September 16, 2026, expanding Elvira’s comics legacy.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, the largest comic publisher still just owned by one person, has had a busy day. And now he's here to tell us about Yours Cruelly: Becoming Elvira, a new graphic novel by Cassandra Peterson, David Avallone and Mariano Benitez-Chapo from Dynamite. And how Elvira… "or her real identity of Cassandra Peterson – made massive waves a few years ago with the release of her memoir. This included her coming out about her attraction to women and revealing other secrets from her career and life. Continuing Dynamite's years of revered comics starring the Mistress of the Dark, signature scribe David Avallone now adapts that memoir into a graphic novel, bringing visuals to all these iconic tales.This is another OGN that will drive Elvira fans to comic stores and help grow the industry!" Thanks Nick!

YOURS CRUELLY: BECOMING ELVIRA GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION HARDCOVER

Writer: Cassandra Peterson, David Avallone

Artist: Mariano Benitez-Chapo

Price: $29.99 Page Count: 160

Rating: Teen+ Genre: Horror / Humor / Memoir Format: HC

In 2021, Cassandra Peterson (better known to the world as the horror hostess with the mostest Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) told the story of her personal life, her experiences in show business, and the creation of her iconic character, Elvira. Now David Avallone, the prolific modern writer of Elvira's comic-book exploits, teams up with illustrator Mariano Benitez Chapo to reanimate her memoir – this time, as a graphic novel that delves into her struggles with self-image, relationships, and career in a candid and revealing account of her life. This is the indispensable behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest icons of horror and entertainment. On Sale Date: 9/16/2026

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is the iconic horror hostess character portrayed by American actress Cassandra Peterson, a campy, glamorous, pun-loving gothic figure known for her low-cut black gown, beehive hairdo, pale skin, and witty, double-entendre-filled commentary. She hosts B-movie horror films in a playful, satirical style, celebrating schlocky horror with a mix of sex appeal, humour, and spooky fun. Peterson created the persona in the early 1980s as part of the Los Angeles improv comedy troupe The Groundlings, drawing from a "Valley girl" character. She gained fame hosting Elvira's Movie Macabre on Los Angeles TV station KHJ-TV, which later syndicated nationally—the first horror host to do so widely. The 1988 cult comedy film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, where she inherits a mansion, battles an evil uncle, and deals with a conservative town, was followed by a 2001 sequel, Elvira's Haunted Hills.

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