Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Mark Spears, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane & Mark Spears To Tell Todd's Original 1977 Spawn Story

Todd McFarlane will write and Mark Spears will write and paint Todd's original Spawn comic book story from 1977

Article Summary Todd McFarlane and Mark Spears launch Spawn 77, adapting McFarlane’s original 1977 Spawn concept at last.

The three-issue Spawn Universe miniseries introduces a new character and story tied to early Hellspawn mythology.

Mark Spears co-writes and fully paints Spawn 77, making his Spawn Universe interior debut with a distinctive style.

Spawn 77 #1 hits comic shops in September 2026 as a 64-page debut with multiple covers and collector variants.

When Todd McFarlane was a teenager, he created Spawn. And then kept it for decades until founding Image Comics fifteen years later. He did quite well with it. Now, nearly fifty years after creating the original Spawn design, Todd McFarlane is bringing that original vision to the pages of a comic book for the first time in Spawn '77, a new three-issue Spawn Universe miniseries co-written by McFarlane and Mark Spears, with Spears providing fully-painted interior artwork for the series in his Spawn Universe interior debut.

"Long before Spawn #1 launched in 1992, before the record-breaking comic series, toys, animation, and expanded Spawn Universe, there was a character concept that was created in 1977 when Todd was in high school, that would eventually go on to inspire one of comics' most recognizable creations. Spawn 77 takes its name from the year McFarlane first created the original Spawn design as a 16-year-old. The three-issue series marks the first official comic book appearance of that design, giving fans their first opportunity to see the earliest incarnation of Spawn brought to life on the page. Developed by McFarlane and Spears, the series introduces a completely new character and story rooted in the Spawn mythology, exploring the dangers that can come with knowing too much. The debut issue will launch with an extensive lineup of covers from McFarlane, Spears, and artist Emma Ríos (Anzuelo, Pretty Deadly), including multiple covers based on McFarlane's original 1977 design. Among them is a newly redrawn and recolored version of the original artwork by McFarlane, an incentive variant featuring McFarlane's original 1977 piece, and a special retro logo incentive cover. Additional collector editions include a foil variant signed by McFarlane and a double-signed foil edition signed by both McFarlane and Spears. The interior pages will all be fully painted by fan-favorite artist Mark Spears as well. His unique artistic vision and character concepts will bring a look to the Spawn Universe rarely seen. Mark has been one of the hottest cover artists in the industry and now shows off those skills with his interior storytelling."

"Going back to my roots of when I first developed Spawn as a high school kid, when I was just beginning to feel deeply passionate about collecting comics, and being able to use some of those ideas now 50 years later is really a personal treat for me," said McFarlane. "To be able to do this miniseries alongside the super-talented Mark Spears will only make my enjoyment that much more special. Mark has been on the top of many fans' wish lists to see more of his artwork, and we are all excited to show the readers what we have been looking at, from Mark, this past year. I promise you he will not disappoint anyone who is a fan of quality, sophisticated artwork."

Spears steps into a new role with Spawn 77 as both co-writer and interior artist. Working alongside McFarlane, Spears brings his own interpretation to the original design while helping shape a story that expands the mythology surrounding Hellspawns. Spears added: "Getting to work with Todd McFarlane is the main reason I wanted to work in comics. I read every book, watched every video, and studied every panel he created. He inspired me to become both a writer and an artist, and with Spawn 77, everything feels like it has come full circle. Creating new characters within the Spawn Universe is something I've dreamed about ever since I picked up Spawn #1 off the rack at my local comic book store. I can't wait for readers to see what we have in store." But it's not the only new universe that Mark Spears is entering in September. More on that on Bleeding Cool in half an hour… Spawn 77 #1 arrives in comic shops in September 2026. The extra-length, 64-page debut issue will be available for $6.99.

Cover A by Mark Spears – UPC: 70985304854100111

Cover B by Mark Spears and Todd McFarlane – UPC: 70985304854100121

Cover C original 1977 update variant by Todd McFarlane – UPC: 70985304854100131

Cover D by Emma Ríos – UPC: 70985304854100141

Cover E Blank Sketch – UPC: 70985304854100151

Cover F 1:25 copy incentive retro logo variant by Todd McFarlane – UPC: 70985304854100161

Cover G 1:50 copy incentive variant by Todd McFarlane – UPC: 70985304854100171

Cover H 1:100 copy incentive original 1977 variant by Todd McFarlane – UPC: 70985304854100181

Cover I 1:250 copy incentive foil variant by Todd McFarlane, with McFarlane signature – UPC: 70985304854100191

Cover J 1:500 copy incentive foil variant by Mark Spears and Todd McFarlane, with Spears and McFarlane signature – UPC: 70985304863300111

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