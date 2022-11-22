DC Comics Suggests Creators Move From Twitter To Hive

Bleeding Cool gets the word that DC Comics has encouraged its talent pool to make Hive accounts and to build their audience using the hashtag #comicstwitter. Of course, Hive is yet to have a web presence, just on iOS and Android apps, but there are ways and means, so I am told.

However, it appears that someone else has already grabbed the @dccomics and @dc addresses on Hive. Indeed, the @dccomics address is currently owned by someone called Marvel Studios. I expect that DC will have to sort that out with Hive before they go all in.

Just, when downloading the Hive app, make sure you get the Hive social one and not the one I downloaded for managing my thermostat temperature remotely. You'll find me at @richjohnston on Hive and I see that Bleedimg Cool general manager Mark Seifert has already grabbed @bleedingcool. No way to link them… yet.

Hive was launched in 2019 by Kassandra Pop and her team of developers wanted to create a "user-friendly, multimedia-sharing platform that has a chronological home feed" However, until the beginning of 2021, the app only had 15,000 users, then doubling in a month when at got a couple of viral TikTok and Tweets. However, that was about it for Hive, until Elon Musk starting playing with Twitter like a kitten bats around a dormouse. And suddenly, with Mastodon needing work, Hive became the recipient of all manner of social media folk seeking refuge from what Twitter was becoming. It looks (a bit) like Twitter as well as Instagram, including photo and video posts, status updates and reposting content, and even a personalized music section but, most importantly, it has no algorithm, just a chronological feed. But it has yet to have a web presence, and is limited to apps on devices. For now.