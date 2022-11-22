DC Comics Suggests Creators Move From Twitter To Hive
Bleeding Cool gets the word that DC Comics has encouraged its talent pool to make Hive accounts and to build their audience using the hashtag #comicstwitter. Of course, Hive is yet to have a web presence, just on iOS and Android apps, but there are ways and means, so I am told.
However, it appears that someone else has already grabbed the @dccomics and @dc addresses on Hive. Indeed, the @dccomics address is currently owned by someone called Marvel Studios. I expect that DC will have to sort that out with Hive before they go all in.
Just, when downloading the Hive app, make sure you get the Hive social one and not the one I downloaded for managing my thermostat temperature remotely. You'll find me at @richjohnston on Hive and I see that Bleedimg Cool general manager Mark Seifert has already grabbed @bleedingcool. No way to link them… yet.