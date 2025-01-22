DC Comics' Summer Of Superman Solicits For April 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Summer Of Superman, Superman: The World

DC Comics has revealed their Superman solicits and solicitations for April 2025. Including the Superman: The World international graphic anthology with Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks for June, the news of which was previously broken by Bleeding Cool. A double-sized Superman #25. And the Summer Of Superman Special will be out on the 16th of April, just before Superman Day on the 18th, and ahead of the new Superman movie this summer. As well as the launch of Superman Unlimited for Free Comic Book Day in May.

Action Comics #1085 – April 9

"Superman Superstars" concludes on April 9 with the release of Action Comics #1085. Written by G. Willow Wilson and featuring art by Gavin Guidry, part one of this two-part story is a real job for Superman. Lois Lane sends the Man of Steel to a scientific outpost in the Arctic to investigate a new technology that promises to halt global warming. But when Superman arrives, he quickly finds out that the outpost has been plagued by a villain who plans to melt humanity's hopes for survival. Featuring a main cover by Brad Walker, with variant covers by Davide Paratore, Cully Hamner and Danny Earls.

Celebrate the Man of Steel on Superman Day, April 18

In celebration of Superman Day on April 18 (the 1938 publication date for the iconic Action Comics #1), DC has curated an epically heroic and heartwarming list of titles featuring the Man of Steel.

Summer of Superman Special #1 – April 16

Before making his big splash in the DC Universe with Superman Unlimited, acclaimed writer Dan Slott joins storytelling heavyweights Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited, Batman/Superman: World's Finest), Joshua Williamson (Superman, DC All In Special) and Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Super Sons) for the Summer of Superman Special, arriving at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, April 16. In this oversize issue, Slott, Waid and Williamson deliver a single story in three acts, highlighted by Jiménez's dynamic art style that has made him a favorite of comic book fans worldwide. The wedding of Lana Lang and John Henry Irons (a.k.a. Steel) serves as the backdrop for an outpouring of love and support from family and friends. However, their big day will also be big trouble, as threats from the past, present and future will spawn major new conflicts for the Superman family. Featuring a main and variant cover by Jiménez, this 48-page one-shot features additional variant covers by Alexander Lozano, John Giang, Mahmud Asrar, and Dan Jurgens, plus an adorable variant cover featuring Krypto, (Super)man's best friend, by Chrissie Zullo-Uminga.

Superman #25 – April 23

Just as Superman and Superwoman are recovering from their battles with Time Trapper and Doomsday, the biggest problem of all returns when Superman #25 hits comic book shops on April 23. Lex Luthor makes his DC All In return and is ready to fight for control of Supercorp and Metropolis. Written by Joshua Williamson, this oversize (48-page) issue features art by series artist Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Batman/Superman: World's Finest), Eddy Barrows (Action Comics) and Eber Ferreira (Action Comics, Action Comics Presents: Doomsday Special) and celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to Summer of Superman Special #1, and sets up a brand-new storyline featuring Superman's greatest enemy. Mora provides the wraparound main cover for Superman #25, with variant covers from a who's-who of comic book art giants, including Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, Rafael Grassetti, Dave Johnson, Laura Braga, and Fico Ossio, plus an April Fools' Day variant cover by Dan Hipp.

Superman: The World – June 24

The Man of Tomorrow usually soars through the skies in Metropolis, but no matter where a cry for help comes from, Superman will always be there to save the day. In the tradition of critically acclaimed anthologies Batman: The World and Joker: The World, witness what makes Superman an international symbol of truth, justice, and hope with the global release of Superman: The World on June 24. Renowned Superman storytellers Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks join a team of fifteen international creators to tell tales that highlight what makes Superman the greatest superhero of all. Superman: The World is scheduled to launch day and date in the following territories: Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Turkey, India, Cameroon, Poland, the Czech and Slovak Republics, and Argentina.

Superman's Good Guy Gang – July 1

The Summer of Superman also features the debut of Superman's Good Guy Gang on July 1. The first in a multivolume series, this graphic novel is the perfect entry point for early readers ages 5–7 to discover the incredible world of DC's Super Heroes. Superman's Good Guy Gang is written and drawn by Death and Sparkles creator Rob Justus and introduces readers to an eight-year-old Clark Kent, and his super-powered friends Hawkgirl and Green Lantern Guy Gardner, as they test their abilities, grow together and maybe even earn some good guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include popular DC Super Heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Mr. Terrific and more.

And for superman Day on the 18th of April…

All-Star Superman Deluxe Superman Day Edition hardcover (new dust jacket featuring art by Frank Quitely)

Superman Unchained Deluxe Superman Day Edition hardcover (new dust jacket featuring art by Jim Lee)

All Star Superman #1 Special Edition by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely

Superman For All Seasons Book One Special Edition by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale

An excerpt of the upcoming young adult graphic novel Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia by Gabe Soria and Sandy Jarrell

Action Comics #1 Golden Age–Size Facsimile Edition featuring an homage cover by superstar artist Dan Mora

