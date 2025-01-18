Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan jurgens, Summer Of Superman

SCOOP: Superman: The World For 2025, A Sequel To Batman: The World

SCOOP: Superman: The World with Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks, is a 2025 sequel to DC Comics' Batman: The World from 2021

In 2021, after a preview for Free Comic Book Day, DC Comics published Batman: The World, a 184-page hardcover anthology that told Batman stories around the world by local creative teams and with editions localized for North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan. With creative teams including Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo, Mathieu Gabella and Thierry Martin, Paco Roca, Alberto Chimal and Rulo Valdés, and Okadaya Yuichi. This year, alongside the new Superman movie and DC's Summer Of Superman, DC Comics will be doing it again with Superman: The World. With the USA represented by Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks.

The hero who inspired a generation, Superman, has always strived to protect not just Metropolis but the entire world. The Man of Tomorrow usually soars through the skies in Metropolis, but no matter where in the world a cry for help comes, Superman will always be there to save the day. Witness what makes Superman a global phenomenon as 15 countries tell tales that highlight what makes the Man of Steel the greatest superhero of all! Written by teams of top international talent, including Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks (U.S. storyline)

The Dark Knight's fight for justice goes global! Batman has long fought his war on crime within the dark and twisted confines of Gotham City. But when he looks beyond the bridges, alleys, and skyscrapers, the Dark Knight realizes that the call for justice knows no borders, and there are wrongs to be righted everywhere. When Bruce Wayne's travels take him around the globe, Batman is there to stop any wrongdoings that may arise. No matter where in the world he is, he is always Batman! Batman's war on crime goes worldwide in this new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This 184-page book is a first-of-its-kind publishing event, featuring stories from Batman's past and present told by top creative teams from across the globe, taking place in their home countries. This incredible hardcover collection also features a sketchbook section detailing some of the unique Batman suit designs shown within the stories!The international all-star teams include:

United States: Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo

France: Mathieu Gabella and Thierry Martin

Spain: Paco Roca

Italy: Alessandro Bilotta and Nicola Mari

Germany: Benjamin von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant

Czech Republic: Štepán Kopriva and Michal Suchánek

Russia: Kirill Kutuzov, Egor Prutov, and Natalia Zaidova

Turkey: Ertan Ergil and Ethem Onur Bilgiç

Poland: Tomasz Kolodziejczak, Piotr Kowalski, and Brad Simpson

Mexico: Alberto Chimal and Rulo Valdés

Brazil: Carlos Estefan and Pedro Mauro

South Korea: Inpyo Jeon, Jaekwang Park, and Junggi Kim

China: Xu Xiaodong, Lu Xiaotong, Qiu Kun, and Yi Nan

Japan: Okadaya Yuichi

