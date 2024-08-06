Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, graphic novel, teen titans go

DC Comics' Teen Titans Go! On TV by Amanda Diebert & Agnes Garbowska

DC Comics' Teen Titans Go! On TV, a new MG graphic novel by DC Super Hero Girls creators Amanda Diebert & Agnes Garbowska

Article Summary Teen Titans Go! On TV is a new MG graphic novel by Amanda Diebert and Agnes Garbowska.

Teen Titans star in reality TV shows, with Robin left to keep an eye on everything.

Will Raven's catchphrase or Beast Boy's cookies steal the show? Find out!

Available for $12.99 on January 7, 2025, as part of DC's new wave of MG and YA graphic novels.

The DC Super Hero Girls creative team of Amanda Diebert and Agnes Garbowska are back together again for a new MG graphic novel, Teen Titans Go! On TV, in which the Teen Titans members are all on reality TV shows – except for Robin, who is left to keep an eye on things. The graphic novel will go on sale on the 7th of January 2025 for $12.99.

"Will Raven's catchphrase catch on? Will Beast Boy's cookies make him a taste sensation? Will Cyborg's renovations set the world on fire? Will Starfire find something that is the wonderful in the storage locker? Will Robin ever persuade them to come back and let him be their leader again? Weirder things have happened. Robin isn't just a sidekick, he's a star. Or he will be, once the people who produce reality TV shows see him in action! He can do it all: lead a team! decorate a secret lair! bake a cake that looks like a dangerous weapon! All he needs is a lucky break. When his teammates break out before he does, his ego takes a beating. Without a team to lead, can Robin save Jump City all on his own? Nope, because he doesn't even want to try! Maybe if they followed him on social media? But even the Hive has more followers than he does. Will Raven's catchphrase catch on? Will Beast Boy's cookies make him a taste sensation? Will Cyborg's renovations set the world on fire? Will Starfire find something that is the wonderful in the storage locker? Will Robin ever persuade them to come back and let him be their leader again? Weirder things have happened."

Teen Titans Go! On TV is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!