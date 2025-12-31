Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, vertigo

DC Comics To Preview New Vertigo Books In Absolute Titles

DC Comics to preview their new Vertigo comic books in their Absolute titles, starting with Absolute Wonder Woman

Article Summary DC will preview upcoming Vertigo titles in Absolute comics, starting with Absolute Wonder Woman #16 in January 2026

New Vertigo series launching in 2026 include The Nice House By The Sea, Bleeding Hearts, End of Life, and more

Absolute titles will feature Ages 15+ appropriate Vertigo previews through February 2026 releases

Highlighted creators include James Tynion IV, Deniz Camp, Kyle Starks, Chris Condon, and Kelly Thompson

Absolute Wonder Woman #16 in January will feature a six-page preview of February's The Nice House By The Sea #7, part of the new DC Vertigo wave coming in 2026. And DC Comics states that they will have Ages 15+ appropriate previews of the new Vertigo titles across Absolute Universe comics through February. So that will be…

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #7

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV Artist: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 12 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/4/26

The residents of the House on the Lake and the House by the Sea were both told the same thing: that they were the only humans who survived a global apocalypse. But while Walter, the mysterious and seemingly all-powerful alien master of the Lake House, chose to save the people he'd grown fond of, the Sea House was assembled by another of his species, Max—and she chose the most brilliant and competitive humans. They've just learned their only path to survival is to kill every one of the loveable losers in the Lake House…and they know exactly how do it. And what's worse? Someone in the Lake House has agreed to help them… The Nice House saga has collected multiple Eisner Awards and the prestigious Best New Series prize at the Angoulême International Comics Festival, and now is the time to get on board as the action kicks into high gear and the horrors in its pages grow even more grotesque!

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS AS DIANA CONFRONTS ZATANNA! The Season of the Witch arc begins here! After her exploits in the Area 41 maze, Diana has resolved to not let her personal mission overwhelm the one she was sent to the surface world to fulfill. But a new threat has emerged in Gateway City, and it turns out the best thing to send to kill Wonder Woman is…another witch! Zatanna is here, and Diana's life will never be the same! $4.99 1/28/2026

BLEEDING HEARTS #1

Writer: DENIZ CAMP Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/11/26

The zombies won—and ten years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, their own society. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head ("Poke" for short) is a beloved member of his community, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember…until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like…friends…? The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart!

Writer: KYLE STARKS Artist: STEVE PUGH

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/18/26

Professional hitman Eddie Stallion has messed up. He's accidentally robbed the Raven, a high-ranking boss of the international cabal of assassins the Menagerie, of which Eddie is a member…or he was. Now with a price on his head, Eddie chooses to hide in the one place everyone knows he'd never go…the small midwestern town of Pluto, home of his estranged father and known hard-ass George Stallion. Looking for safe harbor, Eddie instead finds his resentful father dying of cancer, old friends looking to collect that bounty, Menagerie assassins who have wandered into town, a cancelled newspaper comic-strip creator turned local crime lord, and oh yeah, his childhood first love, too. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the team behind Peacemaker Tries Hard!, present the story of a man-child assassin with some very grown-up problems. As Eddie grows more attached to the people of Pluto, he'll have to step in to solve those problems the only way a hitman knows how!

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/25/26

New York City, 1941. Ezra Cain is a private investigator with a reputation for taking it on the chin if it means solving a case. But it's his former life as an archaeology student that makes him the only man to track down an artifact that's gone missing from the Museum of Natural History…an ancient anvil said to hold the power of the Greek god Hephaestus. If someone could harness that power, they could bend nations to their will. Science fiction quickly becomes Cain's reality when a shadowy sect calling themselves the Brutal Dark appears in the city wielding resources that defy human logic. Now Ezra is the only thing that stands between them and their plot to overthrow America! Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips, creators of the hit series That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre, introduce us to a private eye whose business is exposing our deepest secrets…but on this job, he'll learn that some mysteries are better off buried!

And the Absolute titles in February 2026…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER Artist: ERIC CANETE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/11/26

Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/25/26

Diana faces off against a team assembled with only one mission in mind: take down Wonder Woman at any cost. But after a strangely intimate betrayal, Diana finds herself outplayed, boxed in, and running out of options…

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON Artist: MATTIA DE IULIS

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/11/26

The experience of briefly becoming Medusa in order to save Gateway City changed Diana. It haunts her, and she has never stopped seeking an answer from the gods. Her pleas to Athena have gone unanswered…until now. If she wants justice, the mission is deadly and uncertain. Is it worth the risk just to set right one injustice? Breakout artist Mattia de Iulis returns to the series for a visually spectacular epic of mythological crimes and personal redemption!

Writer: JASON AARON Artist: JUAN FERREYRA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/4/26

Superman finds himself at the forefront of a bold new age of heroes in the Absolute Universe, but he quickly learns that he wasn't the world's first super-powered protector. Enter Hawkman, who has a few tips for the new kid, whether he wants to hear them or not!

Writer: DENIZ CAMP Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/25/26

What Martian secrets will the Agency discover as they peel back layers of mystery, metaphor, and fascia? Meanwhile, John searches for his missing partner as his world continues to crumble around him!

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE Artist: NICK ROBLES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/18/26

Wally must face his demons in order to save Fort Fox! But when the dust settles, what is the future of the Flash?

Writer: AL EWING Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 2/4/26

Jo Mullein is on the run! Can she get to the bottom of who is after her and how they keep tracking her location before it's too late?

