DC Comics To Publish Batman Vs GI JOE: Snake-Eyes in Fortnite Comic

Bleeding Cool recently ran the news that DC Comics is to publish a Batman/Fortnite crossover comic that sees Batman comes to the Fortnite island, along with a number of other Batman cast members such as Catwoman and Harley Quinn.

But we now have more details for the six-issue series, with the first issue shifting its FOC date to this Sunday. And the listing for the third issue of the series, out in May, will also feature Snake-Eyes from the GI Joe cartoon/toyline/comics/films. And the Batman Vs Snake-Eyes battle that big kids have been waiting decades for.

DC states "Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape?"

Here are the solicitations and dates for Batman/Fortnite. Written by Christos Gage with the concept and story consultation from CCO of Epic, Donald Mustard, who also drew the premium variant covers, this miniseries features art by Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1

FOC: March 14

On Sale: April 20 A crack splits the sky above Gotham City…a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Uncover secrets never before revealed in-game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art, and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2

FOC: March 21

On Sale: May 4 Batman is trapped on the Island–unable to speak, his memory gone, having to fight to survive against the deadliest warriors of countless worlds. Can even the World's Greatest Detective escape this trap when time itself resets every 22 minutes? And will the presence of someone else from Gotham City–a familiar feline fatale–help or hinder his efforts…especially when they don't remember each other? In another life, they were enemies, friends, partners…but here on the Island, can they do anything but battle to the death? Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3

FOC: April 4

On Sale: May 18 Batman versus Snake Eyes. That's it. That's the solicit. You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?! Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it! Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4

FOC: April 18

On Sale: June 1 Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the island without limitation, the World's Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he's not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the loop–Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others–there's someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite…someone deadly. Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman's out of the Loop doesn't mean the fighting is over… Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5

FOC: May 2

On Sale: June 15 Batman, Catwoman, and the unlikely band of renegade Fortnite fighters make their way deep into the underground complex of the Island in a desperate hunt to escape the Loop–they'll explore areas never before seen in the game, with secrets discovered only by the World's Greatest Detective. Along the way they'll fight for their lives…uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite…and face a betrayal from one of their own as our story hurtles toward its explosive conclusion! Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6

FOC: May 23

On Sale: July 6 It all comes down to this! Batman and Catwoman have one chance to get back to their own world…but to do so, they'll have to return to the nonstop battle on the Island and retrieve someone who is the key to their escape…Harley Quinn! But she's not going to go quietly. And who's behind the world-shattering events of our story? You'll find out…and the implications for both Fortnite and the DC Universe will be huge.