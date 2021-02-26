DC Publish Fortnite/Batman Comic With Unlock Codes, New Harley Quinn

Fortnite has already transformed its landscape to reflect the Marvel Universe, and saw Donny Cates and Greg Land create Marvel Fortnite comics as a result, crossing over with several Marvel comic books. and now, it seems, it's DC Comics turn.

On the 20th of April, DC and Epic will publish Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a six-issue miniseries by Christos Gage, Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz, with input from Epic CCO Donald Mustard, that combines Batman and DC characters with the world of Fortnite. And will include bonus codes to unlock Fortnite in-game items, and a brand-new costume for Harley Quinn. And will be published in print in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and Czech Republic as well as the US and Canada.

A crack splits the sky above Gotham City… a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point uncovers secrets never before revealed in game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will be published twice monthly with a single issue concluding the series on the 6th of May. Each issue sells for $4.99, with the card stock variant cover versions available for $5.99.

Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will also include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit.

US Subscribers to DC Universe Infinite will receive the entire series for free, digitally, including those bonus digital codes. Readers who redeem all six codes will also unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit for their Fortnite character.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will also launch in print and digital in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic from a variety of licensed publishers.

The main cover for issue #1 main cover is provided by Mikel Janín and the variant cover by Kenneth Rocafort. Mustard will also provide premium variant covers for each issue of the series, and future variant covers will be provided by the likes ofArthur Adams, Jim Lee, Amanda Conner, and others.

"When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun," said series writer Christos Gage. "After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game."

"I'm also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with," Gage continued. "It'll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody's mind, whether you're a fan of DC, Batman or Fortnite."

"When developing this project with DC, our mutual goal from day one has been to tell an awesome and authentic Batman story first and foremost," said Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer for Epic Games. "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point explores what would happen if you trapped the World's Greatest Detective somewhere with no memory of who he is, in an environment that's constantly changing. I can't wait for readers to discover all the surprises, twists, and mysteries that we have in store for them!"