Comic Shops Get Batman Fortnite Poster, Catwoman & Harley Quinn Join

Comic book stores will be receiving the following Batman Fortnite poster to promote the new comic book, going to FOC tomorrow. The comic book series from DC Comics will launch in April, in print and digital, and will include codes that can be used in the game itself. Including getting the Harley Quinn Rebirth costume with the first issue.

Both Catwoman and Harley Quinn feature on the poster and Bleeding Cool gets the word that Catwoman will appear in the first issue and Harley Quinn in the second.

BATMAN FORTNITE ZERO POINT #1 CVR A MIKEL JANÌN

(W) Christos Gage, Donald Mustard (A) Reilly Brown (CA) Mikel Janín

A crack splits the sky above Gotham City… a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he'll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more. While the world's greatest detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he'll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point uncovers secrets never before revealed in game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself! This will be a bi-weekly miniseries. Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items, inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. As a bonus item, fans who redeem all six codes will unlock a new Armored Batman Zero Outfit.

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 03/07/2021 In-Store Date: 04/20/2021