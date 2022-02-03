DC Comics To Publish "The Batman" Movie-Inspired Variant Covers

Just in time for the release of Warner Bros movie The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, DC Comics is releasing a series of variant covers to comics on sale in March featuring art inspired by the upcoming film. With comic artists contributed art that aims to capture a feel consistent with Reeves' vision of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Batman: Killing Time #1 Variant Cover by

Carlos D'Anda

FOC: 2/6

On Sale: 3/1

Batman #121

Variant Cover by

Lee Bermejo

FOC: 2/6

On Sale: 3/1

Batgirls #4

Variant Cover by

Jonboy Meyers

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/8

Batman: The Knight #3

Variant Cover by

Rafael Albuquerque

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/15

Catwoman #41

Variant Cover by

Jenny Frison

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/15

Detective Comics #1056

Variant Cover by

Puppeteer Lee

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/8

Justice League #74

Variant Cover by

Ben Oliver

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/15

Nightwing #90

Variant Cover by

Ricardo Federici

FOC: 2/13

On Sale: 3/15

Harley Quinn #13

Variant Cover by

Simone Bianchi

FOC: 2/27

On Sale: 3/22

Produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, and set for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Batman is a reboot of the Batman film franchise directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Set in his second year of fighting crime, the film sees Batman uncover corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite.

Development began after Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013. Affleck signed on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, but had reservations about the project and dropped out. Reeves took over and reworked the story, removing the DCEU connections. He sought to explore Batman's detective side more than previous films, drawing inspiration from 1970s films and comics such as "Year One" (1987) and Ego (2000). Pattinson was cast to replace Affleck in May 2019, and further casting took place in late 2019. Principal photography lasted from January 2020 to March 2021 in the United Kingdom and Chicago. The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on the 4th of March, 2022, delayed from an initial June 2021 release date due to the pandemic. The film is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels planned and two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max.