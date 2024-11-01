Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, phantom zone

DC Comics To Retcon Origin Of The Phantom Zone A Little (Spoilers)

DC Comics is to retcon the origin of the Phantom Zone a little in Action Comics by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC Comics is subtly retconning the Phantom Zone's origin in recent Action Comics issues.

Jor-El originally intended the Phantom Zone as a refuge, not a prison.

Superman travels back in time, uncovering his father's true intentions.

New plot twists challenge the narrative of Kryptonian history and ethics.

The Phantom Zone, a prison parallel dimension, first appeared in Adventure Comics #283 in 1961, created by Robert Bernstein and George Papp.

And the Phantom Zone Projector first appearing as one of Krypton's dangerous weapons that had been ejected into space.

This was later rewritten to have been discovered, and the projector invented, by Superman's father Jor-El, and was presented to the people of Krypton as a humane method of imprisoning criminals, with the inmates in a ghost-like state of existence from which they could observe, but cannot interact with, the regular universe.

They do not age or require sustenance, so they survived the destruction of Krypton and focused their attention on the remaining Kryptonians on Earth, especially Superman, the son of Jor-El. Over the years, it became a parallel dimension, and Jor-El was portrayed as presenting the Phantom Zone projector to the Kryptonian Council. But the question was answered, why wasn't this used as a way to save the people of Krypton

Because it had already been disposed of. Superboy was also able to use the Phantom Zone Projector to dave Mon-El, a fellow Kryptonian who had a terminal disease. He would later be revived and saved a thousand years later by the Legion Of Super Heroes.

The Phantom Zone gained new prominence after its appearance in the first two Superman movies and spawned the 1982 Phantom Zone series by Steve Gerber, Bob Smith, Gene Colan, Rick Veitch, and Tony DeZuniga where it was revealed that the Phantom Zone was the manifestation of a malevolent entity called Aethyr, the Oversoul.

As well as a new explanation as to why it was not used as a way to save Krypton… it was a tortuous place to be.

Also the inhabitants had telepathic powers to communicate with each other, but also invade the minds of the living, which is now why the projector was ejected into space.

In the Post-Crisis DC Universe, the Phantom Zone was done away with to get rid of all the surviving Kryptonians aside from Superman out of continuity. It kept popping back in either forms however.

In the New 52, it was back for good, and Jor-El suggested going into the Phantom Zone when Krypton was about to explode, only for the prisoners to try and escape, and kill Krypto, courtesy of Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert.

And more recently in a new World Of Krypton by Robert Venditti and Michael Van Oeming, a version in which Jor-El's invention was repurposed by Zod.

But now, for DC All In, in recent issues of Action Comics, Superman has revisited the Phantom Zone. But not before asking some of the questions that have previously been asked about the Phantom Zone.

And wondering how his father could have been behind something like this.

Even as an alternative to Kryptonians just constantly rocketing what they didn't like off into space.

And what kind of man he must have been.

He has reunited with Mon-El, is fighting Aethyr, the Oversoul and has now escaped from the Phantom Zone… but as of the last issue. has found himself back on Krypton, at a time when Jor-El had just invented the Phantom Zone projector. And Superman is older than Jor-El was then. So he gets to find out for himself.

And, SPOILERS, this time, he discovers the Phantom Zone was conceived by Jor-El not for prisoners but actually as a way to save all Kryptonians from its impending destruction. It was only seized by other more violent and powerful Kryptonians for penal purposes against Jor-El's will as part of a law forbidding technology from being created in secret, with Jor-El now completely opposed to the Kryptonian Science Council. A bit like he is in Absolute Superman as well…

Also, Lara-El's smile reminds Clark Kent of Lois Lane's smile. That's perfectly fine, right? Just checking. The main Superman story in Action Comics is currently written by Mark Waid who has probably thought about doing this story for decades, and drawn by Clayton Henry, and running weekly into December…

ACTION COMICS #1074 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

SUPERMAN BACK IN TIME?! GREAT RAO! A dying planet, a desperate scientist, a last son…it could only mean one thing: Krypton! To uncover the secrets of the Phantom Zone, Kal-El must journey back to the days of his birth planet and into the lab of Jor-El himself. What shocking secrets will link the greatest prison known to the cosmos and the nefarious villain Aeythr…and does the Man of Steel stand a chance of making it out alive? Plus, Supergirl's mission halts as she finds herself captured and awaiting her fate at the hands of the highest bidder! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

ACTION COMICS #1075 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki, Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Clayton Henry

Art by Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge and Jon Bogdanove Join the celebration as the original superhero series reaches its 1075th issue–packed with just as much Superman action as always nearly a century later! An all-star cast of talent and characters helps ring in this milestone, starting with the continuation of "Phantoms" by Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Kal-El has traveled back in time to witness the birth of the Phantom Zone, crafted by his own father, Jor-El. Can father and son reconcile without destroying the time stream? And will the Man of Steel acquire what he needs to defeat Aethyr before his homeworld's fate is sealed? Then, in a special Election Day story, Perry White's mayoral ambitions come to a head…and the future of Metropolis will be forged anew with the outcome! Plus, Supergirl discovers there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the being she's sworn to protect. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

ACTION COMICS #1076 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Clayton Henry

ESCAPE FROM KRYPTON! Superman has uncovered the secrets of the Phantom Zone from the clutches of his own father, Jor-El…but now the real challenge begins: returning home in one piece! It's a daring dash for destiny in the latest installment of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl discovers the crime that started it all! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

ACTION COMICS #1077 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Clayton Henry

DEATH TO THE PHANTOM ZONE! Superman and Mon-El are reunited at last, but are our heroes too late to stop the impossible threat of Aethyr?! The mad wizard has breached the realm and begun decimating planet Earth…the Super-Family and the Justice League are holding on as best they can, but this sounds like a job for Superman! Plus, can Kara put her feelings aside and carry out the mission Superman gave her? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

ACTION COMICS #1078 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

Two worlds in peril; only one can be saved. Teaming with his fellow Justice Leaguer, Mr. Terrific, to defend against Aethyr's deadly machinations, the Man of Steel is left on the defensive and out of options. Superman must choose which realm to save: Earth or the Phantom Zone! Plus, Supergirl falls under the spell of Koncept! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024

ACTION COMICS #1079 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

PRISON BREAK! In a last-ditch attempt to save both the Earth and the Phantom Zone from certain annihilation, Superman has been knocked for a loop and is only just now regaining consciousness. But what's that in the distance? The tiny silhouettes of every single Phantom Zone prisoner freed and heading straight for him? Uh oh… Plus, the true villain behind Supergirl's mission reveals himself! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024

ACTION COMICS #1080 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

BRAWL OF THE SUPER-MEN! As the Phantom Zone prisoners rain down upon our heroes, only the House of El stands in their way…and Superman will not go down without a fight! It's the brawl to end all super-brawls in this penultimate chapter of the Action Comics weekly! Plus, Supergirl makes a final appeal with hopes of saving the universe. Retail: $4.99

In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

ACTION COMICS #1081 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Michael Shelfer, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

IT'S ALL LED TO THIS! As the final battle between Aethyr's forces and the heroes of Earth reaches its climax, the Phantom Zone is changed forever…altered from the ground up and ready for new prisoners. But who of the super family will be amongst them? It's the shocking finale to the Action Comics weekly, and you're going to have to read it to believe it! Plus, Kara's perilous journey home begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

