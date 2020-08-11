DC Comics Town Hall Meeting Happening Now – Press Releases To Follow

Right now, Warner Bros and DC Comics are holding a 'town hall' meeting with DC staffers about all the changes that have been leaked out in fits and starts over the last couple of days, dubbed the DC Bloodbath. DC Staff and executives – those that are still on board – have been invited to a Zoom or Zoom-style meeting (other communication solutions are available) with senior Warners figures to talk through the broad brush strokes and maybe even answer a few questions. It is always possible.

The announcement of Marie Javins and Michele Wells being given leading publishing roles, while reporting into Jim Lee as CCO, is what most people are currently talking about. The personal division between the two is infamous within the company.

Executive Editor of Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy Marie Javins is seen more as a comic book industry lifer – with a big world-travelling sabbatical in the middle when Marvel went through what DC are going through right now. If anyone is there to preserve much of the old spirit of DC Comics – and American comic books in general, it is her. She also has a reputation for just getting things done on deadline against impossible odds.

Executive Editor, DC Children's/Young Adult, Michele Wells has more of a children's book background at Disney, First Book and DK, and has been at DC for coming up to four years, headlining the Children's and Young Adult books at DC. Michele is also closer to Warner Bros President, Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences Pamela Lifford, and has a reputation for scheduling work long into the future – so deadlines are less of an issue.

DC Comics has had a habit of hiring figures at odds with one another in senior roles – recently once might consider Dan DiDio and Geoff Johns for example. Could this be continuing that game place, create division to inspire and to focus creative thought and solutions.

We are to expect confirmation of layoffs, new roles and new mission statements from DC Comics soon – maybe that Two Year Plan we have been hearing about – initially sent to websites that DC describes as their media partners. So expect the most tamer of headlines – initially.