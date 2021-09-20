DC Comics Trademarks Jason Momoa For Towels, Diaper Changing Pads

Okay, this is a weird one, Jason Momoa fans. DC Comics trademarks lots of stuff, naturally, based on the characters and concepts it publishes, often when a TV series or movie is coming to fruition. Lots of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman trademarks. concepts such as Krypton, Smallville, Superman breaking chains across his chest, Harley Quinn's tattoos like "Daddy's Little Monster". Pretty much what you would expect. But what I wasn't expecting was DC Comics to register a trademark for Jason Momoa, the actor who plays Aquaman in their movies. And specifically for a range of blankets, towelling, curtains, diaper changing pads, and pillowcases. The full list runs below;

This is the only thing DC Comics has registered "Jason Momoa" for, filed by Warners lawyer Megan L.Martin on the 31st of August. And it is utterly bizarre. The only other registered trademarks for Jason Momoa were ones that he made himself back in 2019 for a clothing line "On The Roam By Jason Momoa" for climbing shoes and climbing bags, hats, jackets, and the like. But now it seems that DC Comics/Warner Bros wants the trademark to Jason Momoa's name for all manner of things. I wonder what Jason Momoa will have to say about this?

DC Comics has trademarked "Jason Momoa" for "Towels; Baby bedding, namely, bundle bags, swaddling blankets, crib bumpers, fitted crib sheets, crib skirts, crib blankets, and diaper changing pad covers not of paper; Blanket throws; Door curtains; Flags of textile or plastic; Pillow cases; Pillow covers; Pillow shams; Pillowcases; Pillowcases; Shower curtain liners; Shower curtains of textile or plastic; Shower room curtains; Tapestries of textile; Textile wall hangings; Textile wall hangings, namely, cloth posters; Towels; Wall hangings of textile; Window curtains; Baby blankets; Banners and flags of textile; Bath towels; Beach towels; Bed blankets; Brocade flags; Canvas for tapestry or embroidery; Cashmere blankets; Children's blankets; Children's towels; Children's bed sheets, pillow cases, and blankets; Cloth flags; Cloth for tatami mat edging ribbons; Cotton towels; Covers for sleeping mats; Curtains and towels; Dish towels; Drink mats of table linen; Fabric flags; Fitted sheets for sleeping mats; Fleece blankets; Hand towels; Hooded towels; Individual place mats made of textile; Lap blankets; Nylon flags; Pet blankets; Picnic blankets; Place mats of textile; Place mats of textile material; Plastic flags; Receiving blankets; Reversible bed blankets; Silk blankets; Silk bed blankets; Swaddling blankets; Table mats of textile; Terry towels; Textile place mats; Travelling blankets; Woollen blankets"