DC Drops Knight Terrors & Knight Terrors: Batman as Day & Date Digital

DC Comics dropped Knight Terrors #1day-and-date digital but also Knight Terrors: Batman #1 for Ultra subscribers. Without telling retailers.

Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news regarding the new DC Universe Infinite Ultra option from DC Comics in which comic books are no longer delayed for six months from print to being available as part of DC's digital all-you-can-eat subscription service for an increased premium sum. Instead, for extra money, the window was dropped to one month. DC stated "The one-month release window on DC Universe Infinite is for a premium level of service, DC Universe InfiniteUltra. The standard DC Universe Infinite release window is 6 months after print release. In addition to fans building their print collections, the vast majority of print comics are sold within the first 30 days of release.DC Universe Infinite Ultra is intended for the DC Fan who seeks to have faster access to comics that they already love and to discover new ones." But also "as has previously been the case, there will be limited exceptions for titles that are tied to releases of movies, television shows or video games which are occasionally posted day-and-date with print release, or released with an early digital exclusive window."

Now it seems that Knight Terrors #1 dropped day-and-date digital for the first issue for DC Infinite, but also Knight Terrors: Batman #1 dropped for Ultra subscribers. Just none of the other Knight Terrors titles that were published in print yesterday. This will have been several hours before stores would have opened in the USA as well.

Unlike other two-month DC line-wide events like Convergence and Future State, Knight Terrors shipped as non-returnable titles. I wonder if any comic book stores will have any words regarding this change in digital publishing that was dropped on retailers without warning?

DC Universe Infinite costs $7.99 monthly or $74.99 annually with access to 27,000+ comics and new comics available 6 months after print release. Ultra is $119.99 a year, with access to 32,000+ comics including expanded Vertigo, Black Label and Collected Edition catalogues and new comics available just 30 days after print release. Or, it seems, even sooner.

