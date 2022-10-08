DC Universe Infinite Ultra Will Now Have Comics 30 Days After Print

DC Universe Infinite is an online streaming service that primarily distributes past issues of DC-published comic books, digitally, to PCs, tablets and phones. When it was relaunched, replacing the previous DC Universe app, DC Universe Infinite would offer newly-published DC Comics titles one year after publication in print, later shortened to six months. It also offers early access to DC Comics' digital-first titles, exclusive comics created for the service, and access to a selection of DC's back catalogue. It is currently available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK with Brazil and Mexico soon.

Well, it looks as if it is about to offer another option. According to an app up[date, it's called DC Universe Infinite Ultra. And will allow subscribers to get their all-you-can-eat fix of DC Comics offerings, not six months after print publication, but one month. And the general price for those people with standard six-month delays will be coming down. It's affecting iOS first, so here is the current UK iOS price plan.

So the standard subscription was £54.99 a year and will now be £36.99 – which costs just over what five months do individually. And the DC Universe Ultra option is £101.99 for the promotional price and £119.99 when that promotion is no longer available. So basically doubling in price what was, but also giving you a cheaper version too. The Android UK option is still the same price point, and subscription options as it was before, and there remains no web option for the UK. I need to ask someone how it looks from the USA side of things.

Okay, so $7.99 a month and $74.99 for the annual standard version, and $99.99 for the annual promo version of Ultra and £119.99 for the non-promo version. But how come the UK gets a discount on the standard version? Well, that might also be up in the air as the US version gives further details.



They tell me that they have two Universe Membership prices listed, $74.99 and $59.99, and I would expect the cheaper one to win out. I wonder if they will announce the new service, and the reduced price for the old service, at NYCC today and tomorrow, while another news website which has been embargoed by DC with the news will be able to run it as an exclusive. And I wonder how the comic book stores at the show will react? I am sure there will be some in the audience who won't appreciate the DC Universe Infinite publication window jumping from six months to one month quite so suddenly. But how many people will be willing to pay twice what they are paying now – and maybe three times what they will be paying in the near future, to get their print comics digitally sooner? Time to crunch some numbers.