DC Future State Gets Second Printings Already

DC Comics has told retailers that a number of their sold-out Future State titles are going to a second print. That several of the week one Future State issues are going back to press for second printings. On top of that, DC is sending two upcoming titles that are projected to sell out back to press now, so new copies will be available as quickly as possible. New printings of these titles are available as follows. All six will feature new covers using character design art.

Future State: Dark Detective #1

Future State: Harley Quinn #1

Future State: The Next Batman #1

Future State: The Next Batman #2

Future State: Swamp Thing #1

Future State: Wonder Woman #1

FUTURE STATE DARK DETECTIVE #1 (OF 4) Second Printing

(W) Mariko Tamaki – Matthew Rosenberg (A) Dan Mora – Carmine Di Giandomenico

The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. They were dead wrong! When the sinister para-military organization known as the Magistrate seizes control of Gotham City, the original Batman went big to put them down…but even the Dark Knight couldn't predict how far this evil force would go to stop him. Now, Bruce Wayne is on the run! From Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and rising star artist Dan Mora, it's the story of a Batman pushed to the brink—with nothing left to lose. Also in this issue, Grifter is back! Cole Cash is having a bad day, and that's not going to improve when the detectives of the GCPD show up! Will a chance meeting with Luke Fox change his luck? Or is his day about to get a lot worse? Retail: $5.99 02/02/2021

FUTURE STATE HARLEY QUINN #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Simone Di Meo

In a bold move that rocks Gotham City, the Magistrate has imprisoned Harley Quinn! The villain once known as the Scarecrow, now a pawn of the Magistrate, taps into Harley's knowledge of Gotham's villains and the Black Mask Gang for his own dark purposes. Crane and his bosses think they have Harley Quinn defeated and her spirit broken, but they are sorely mistaken—and Harley will have her revenge. Written by rising star writer Stephanie Phillips and drawn by fan-favorite artist Simone Di Meo, the next era of Harley Quinn begins here!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/02/2021

FUTURE STATE SWAMP THING #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Ram V (A) Mike Perkins

From the ashes of a terrible war, life blooms anew in Swamp Thing's image. The remnants of humanity lie in hiding, forever in the shadow of the green god who now rules the planet. When the new avatar of the Green uncovers a stray human, a rebellion is revealed! But this Swamp Thing is no stranger to violent ends, and neither are his creations. If it's war humanity wants, it will be at their doorstep—and Swamp Thing will never be the same!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/02/2021

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #1 (OF 4) Second Printing

(W) John Ridley – Brandon Thomas – Paul Jenkins (A) Nick Derington – Sumit Kumar – Jackson Herbert

Gotham City has always been dangerous—but now, it's downright deadly! Following the tragedy of "A-Day," the mayor allowed the private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing so-called mask crime—and that has given rise to a new Dark Knight! What is this mysterious crime fighter's connection to former Batman weaponeer Lucius Fox? The fight for justice has never been this dangerous! Then, in an new tale of the Outsiders, everything in Gotham City may be under the thumb of the Magistrate—but even members of that totalitarian force know that the outskirts of town are protected by the sword of Katana! Plus, ride with the Arkham Knights on their quest for freedom. Arkham Asylum has been decommissioned, and the Magistrate rules the land with an iron fist and zero tolerance. Now it's time for the lunatics to take back their town! Follow Croc, Two-Face, Phosphorus, Zsasz, Clayface, and Astrid Arkham as the Arkham Knights raise holy hell on the occupiers of Gotham!

Retail: $7.99

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #2 (OF 4) Second Printing

(W) John Ridley – Vita Ayala – Paula Sevenbergen (A) Laura Braga – Aneke – Emanuela Lupacchino

In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue! Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission… And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it!

Retail: $7.99

FUTURE STATE WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 2) Second Printing

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Joelle Jones

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever!

Retail: $3.99