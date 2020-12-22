DC Future State Gossip: Who Is That New Flash And What's Their Name?

It's future Flash time… DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021.

Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in Gotham. We may be talking a fair bit about that this week on this Future State link.

But we start with one of the versions of The Flash on the cover to Infinite Frontier #0. CBR says: "The Flash of "Future State" is Jess Chambers, aka Kid Quick. Jess is a genderfluid non-binary speedster from Earth-11, and they'll appear after that event, too."

But maybe not, this Flash looks more like the speedster that in the future joins Suicide Squad and in the nearer future is an Australian member of the new Titans Academy. Just in case anyone wanted to do any of that comic book speculation that all the kids are talking about these days.

So, she will appear in Future State: Suicide Squad – but who is she? And who are the rest of the Suicide Squadders who look like the Justice League? Bleeding Cool hears tell that they are the William Cobb version of Talon looking like Batman, Hypnotic Woman persuading everyone she's Wonder Woman, the mercreature Fisherman in the Aqua role, Australian former Teen Titans member Bolt, Clayface looking like Martian Manhunter and a grown-up Conner Kent Superman.

And, for Bolt, Teen Titans Academy is what might lead up to her membership of a future morally challenged Justice League.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #1

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes.

Teen Titans Academy #1 by Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval goes on sale March 17, 2021 from DC.

FUTURE STATE SUICIDE SQUAD #1 (OF 2) CVR A JAVI FERNANDEZ

(W) Robbie Thompson – Jeremy Adams (A) Javi Fernandez – Fernando Pasarin (CA) Javi Fernandez

The Suicide Squad enters the Future State era as Amanda Waller uses Task Force X to save the world and remake it in her image—but what happens when the team shows up to stop her? And in the second story in this extra-sized issue, Black Adam, the immortal one-time champion of the wizard Shazam, rules the planet Kahndaq in the 853rd century. Can he save the future from a threat rooted in the past? This title is fully returnable at a later date.

Due Date: 11/27/2020 / FOC: 12/20/2020 / In-Store: 1/26/2021

Future State: Suicide Squad #1 preview. It's not looking good for William Cobb.