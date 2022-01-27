DC Gives Away Tribal Tattoos For Wonder Woman's Trial of the Amazons

Trial of the Amazons is the first Wonder Woman crossover event in decades, and DC Comics are going to be sending comic book stores temporary tattoo transfers as promotional items, each representing one of the story's Amazonian tribes.



The first temporary tattoo, representing the Themyscirans (above centre), will arrive alongside Trial of the Amazons #1 on 1st of March, the opening chapter of the story.

The second, representing the Bana-Mighdall (above left), will arrive alongside Nubia & the Amazons #6 on the 8th of March, the second installment of the seven-part crossover.

The third, representing the Esquecida (above right), will arrive alongside Wonder Woman #785 on the 15th of March, part three of Trial of the Amazons.

Each Trial of the Amazons temporary tattoo will arrive matched to each comic book store's orders of the corresponding issue, rounded to the nearest 25, as the tattoos will arrive in bags of 25. Retailers will need to opt-in to receive the tattoos and additional tattoos will be available to order for a nominal fee in bags of 25.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS #1 (OF 2) CVR A JIM CHEUNG

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Cheung

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Joelle Jones, Vita Ayala, and Stephanie Williams Art by Joelle Jones, Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga, & Skylar Patridge After the events of Nubia & the Amazons, the dangers of Doom's Doorway have found their way to Man's World and garnered the attention of not one, but all three Amazonian tribes. The Bana-Mighdall consider it to be a weakness in the current regime and have decided to return to the shores of Themyscira to stake their claim over the island. Little do they know, the Esquecida are not far behind, but instead looking for help to combat the evil unleashed. Tempers rise and swords are brandished as the women argue about the best course of action. Now Queen Nubia must show them all the way to peace by calling for one of the most famous Amazon traditions…the Contest. Who among them is worthy of leading them into the future? Find out as the bravest, wisest, and fiercest warriors compete to be champion of all the Amazons! DC Comics proudly presents the first Wonder Woman crossover of its kind, brought to you by the writers behind Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and some of the best and brightest artists in the industry. You won't want to miss this monumental story that brings all the Wonder Woman titles and characters together and changes them for good! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/1/2022

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #6 (OF 6) CVR A ALITHA MARTINEZ (TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS)

(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez

"Trial of the Amazons" part two! There's been a murder on Themyscira, and the killer is still on the loose! Now it's up to Nubia to play diplomat and detective as the other Amazon tribes are called in for questioning. Can she keep the peace long enough for the Contest to happen? She must, because Doom's Doorway stands unguarded until a new champion is found!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/8/2022

WONDER WOMAN #785 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE (TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Rosi Kampe, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore

"Trial of the Amazons" part three! After the death of one of the Amazons' own, Diana has decided to take matters into her own hands and use her Lasso of Truth to find the murderer. As the island's attention turns to the Contest at hand, our hero fights back against tradition to make sure justice is served. But one Amazon stands in her way…Queen Nubia? Plus, a new adventure of young Diana!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/15/2022