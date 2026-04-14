Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Retro Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: SNEG, Warhammer Classics

Warhammer Classics: Over a Dozen Classic Games Return To Steam

Warhammer Classics brings 26 classic Warhammer video game titles from Games Workshop to Steam in one collection

Article Summary Warhammer Classics brings 26 retro Warhammer games back, including many long-lost PC titles on Steam.

The collection features 7 Steam debuts, such as Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat and Chaos Gate.

12 beloved games return to digital storefronts, from Space Hulk to Man O’ War: Corsair and Warhammer Quest.

SNEG and Games Workshop aim to preserve and celebrate Warhammer’s classic PC gaming legacy for new fans.

SNEG has partnered up with Games Workshop to release a massive collection of retro Warhammer games, as they have launched Warhammer Classics. The collection features 26 individual titles that are either direct titles in the series or exist within its universe and utilize its characters, many of which have been inactive for years and have only now seen the light of day through this collection. We have the finer details of what you can find and play in this set, as well as a quote from SNEG on this massive release of old-school video games, as the collection is available right now on Steam.

Delve Back Through Warhammer's Video Game History With Warhammer Classics

Warhammer has been a cornerstone of PC gaming since the 1990s, spanning genres from real-time strategy and turn-based tactics to fantasy sports, digital board games, and first-person shooters. With Warhammer Classics, these defining chapters of its legacy are brought back for modern audiences, with 7 games making their Steam debut and 12 returning to the digital storefront.

Classic titles making their Steam debut include Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat, Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War, Warhammer: Dark Omen, Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior, and Warhammer: Mark of Chaos – Gold Edition.

Games returning to Steam include Space Hulk, Space Hulk: Ascension, Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach, Talisman: Horus Heresy, Talisman: Origins, Man O' War: Corsair – Warhammer Naval Battles, Warhammer Quest, Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion, Chainsaw Warrior, Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night.

"Warhammer Classics is more than a collection of re-releases. It's a clear statement of intent: that Warhammer's foundational games matter, and that they are worth preserving, celebrated, and reintroduced to a global PC audience," said Oleg Klapovskiy, Director at SNEG. "With so many titles lost to time and outdated hardware, Warhammer Classics was created to safeguard this legacy for future generations. Warhammer has a long history on PC, and we're committed to ensuring the platform remains central to its long-term stewardship, giving these games renewed life for years to come."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!