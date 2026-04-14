Posted in: Board Games, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, horrified

Dungeons & Dragons Will Receive Its Own Version of Horrified

Dungeons & Dragons will be the next setting for the Horrified board game series, as players will venture to Ravenloft this July

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons and Horrified join forces in a new board game set in the dark realm of Ravenloft.

Face iconic D&D monsters like Strahd, Gulthias Tree, Carrionette, and Baba Lysaga in cooperative gameplay.

Team up with friends using unique hero classes, class powers, and a custom D20 for fresh challenges.

Features new settings, monsters, and replayability—perfect for fans of D&D and strategy games alike.

Ravensburger has partnered up with Wizards of the Coast to make a new edition of the game Horrified featuring Dungeons & Dragons. This isn't the first time they've done a D&D version of the game, but this new edition will specifically take players to the world of Ravenloft, as you'll enter a new experience revolving around the darkened realm, where you'll more than likely run into Strahd. A fitting addition to their collection, as Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is coming to Dungeons & Dragons this June. Not a lot of images to show for this yet, as this is the preliminary announcement, but we do have more info from the company below as it is currently upf or pre-order at Target, set to launch on July 5, 2026

Explore a World of Magic and Vampires With Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft

Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons – Ravenloft is the follow-up to Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, and features four new monsters (Strahd, Carrionette, Gulthias Tree, and Baba Lysaga), a new setting, new hero classes, and new twists to gameplay. Choose your hero class and use teamwork, your unique class powers, and the custom D20 to outsmart the monsters and solve the unique cooperative challenges inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore.

New D&D Settings and Monsters: Enjoy new monsters (Strahd, Carrionette, Gulthias Tree, and Baba Lysaga), new challenges, and new twists in gameplay in this follow-up to the popular Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons.

Engaging Cooperative Gameplay: Unite family and friends in a thrilling strategy adventure that boosts critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Visually Stunning Components: Featuring a richly illustrated game board, sculpted monster miniatures, hero markers, and a custom D20 for immersive D&D flair.

East To Learn With Endless Variety: Each monster offers unique tactics and challenges, delivering fresh strategies and replayable excitement in every 60-minute session. Face different monsters in each game.

Game Night Ready: For 1–5 players. Includes one game board, four monster mats and figures, hero tiles, villager standees, dice, cards, and all tokens needed to begin your quest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!