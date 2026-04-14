Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: hello kitty, Sanrio

Hello Kitty? Sanrio Launches Its Annual Character Ranking Event

Sanrio has launched the 41st Sanrio Character Ranking event — vote through May 24 and grab exclusive, limited-time items while supplies last.

Article Summary Sanrio kicks off its 41st annual Character Ranking event, featuring Hello Kitty and 90 beloved characters.

Fans can vote online or in-person at Sanrio Stores, Cafes, and Hot Topic stores until May 24, 2026.

Limited-edition treats and exclusive Hello Kitty merchandise available only during the voting period.

Last year’s top spots went to Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, and Pochacco—vote now to help decide this year's winner!

Sanrio has launched the 41st Sanrio Character Ranking event, as they want to hear from the fandom who they believe is the best of the best in their entire pantheon of characters. The event is already underway and will be running through May 24. You can head to their website, as well as in-person at Sanrio Stores, Hello Kitty Cafes, and Hot Topic locations, to cast your vote on who you believe belongs at the top of the heap. While visiting the physical locations, you'll be able to snag limited-edition treats and merchandise only available during the voting time, and once they're gone, they are gone for good. We have more details from Sanrio about the event below.

Who Do You Believe Is The Best Character In The 41st Sanrio Character Ranking

This much-anticipated yearly voting event invites fans from around the world to cheer on their favorites by casting their votes for any of the 90 featured characters. This year's tagline reinforces that every character is treasured – regardless of ranking – and creates a moment for fans to come together, celebrate them all, and share in the joy and smiles they inspire. Last year's contest crowned Pompompurin as the ultimate Sanrio fan favorite, followed by Cinnamoroll and Pochacco. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top this year.

Fans can cast their votes online at the Character Ranking voting website or in-person at all Sanrio Stores and Cafes in North America through May 24. In-store voters will receive a free "I Voted" sticker, while supplies last. Fans voting in person at the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles will be able to purchase limited-time menu treats, including a Mixed Berry Black Tea Lemonade and Mixed Berry Sponge Cake, inspired by the annual event. For the second year, fans can also vote in person at all Hot Topic stores nationwide, where they will receive a free "I Voted" sticker, while supplies last, as well as purchase exclusive merchandise celebrating Character Ranking.

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