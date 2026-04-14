Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, NEON | Tagged: Godzilla Minus Zero, NEON

CinemaCon 2026: The State of the Industry, NEON Presentation Liveblog

Welcome to day two of CinemaCon! Join us for the liveblog of the State of the Industry and NEON presentations, plus a first look at Godzilla Minus Zero.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. This morning, we are starting off with a preview of Godzilla Minus Zero, the State of the Industry, and NEON.

Or at least, that appears to be the order of things since it's a little unclear. The panel this morning is a bit different from anything that we have seen before. We are starting with a preview of a film, Godzilla Minus Zero, but if there's anything that deserves a specific spotlight, it's this movie. We learned that Takashi Yamazaki's English language debut, Grandgear, was officially dated for February 2028, and now this film is getting some love. Next, we have the State of the Industry, which is exactly what it sounds like. We spend a decent portion of the morning going over the ins and outs of the movie theater business. If you're interested in that aspect, this part of the liveblog is here for you. Finally, NEON is closing things out. They have at least three movies out on the show floor that could make panel appearances: I Love Boosters, Hokum, and Levticus. NEON could also reveal a bunch of other films it has picked up for distribution and they are always fun to hear from, even more so if you're a horror fan.

Neon CinemaCon Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

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