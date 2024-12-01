Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: dc horror

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #3 Preview: Sunburned Vampires

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #3 hits stores this week. Vincent Velcro faces a sunlit baptism, while Wanda uncovers chilling secrets in the present. Holy water, anyone?

THE POWER OF LIGHT COMPELS YOU! This installment puts Vincent Velcro in the literal spotlight as he takes on a megachurch hell-bent on "purification" (which, for vampires, means being baptized in deadly sunlight). Meanwhile, back in the present, Wanda sneaks into one of the lab's private rooms–and makes some bone-chilling discoveries!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: CREATURE COMMANDOS #3

DC Comics

1024DC186

1024DC187 – DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandos #3 Christopher Mitten Cover – $5.99

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Tirso

In Shops: 12/4/2024

SRP: $4.99

