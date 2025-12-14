Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: cyborg, darkseid, grail, harley quinn, KO, swamp thing, Titans, zatanna

DC K.O. Spoilers For Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, Cyborg, Grail

Big DC's K.O. Spoilers For Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, Cyborg... and Grail

Article Summary Major spoilers revealed for DC's K.O. battles featuring Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Cyborg.

Zatanna secures a victory over Harley Quinn, setting up her prominence in DC's upcoming Next Level series.

Cyborg faces off against Swamp Thing in a brutal match-up, with the outcome favoring Swamp Thing's powers.

Darkseid's daughter Grail targets the Titans as Earth faces transformation into New Apokolips in Titans #31.

There are spoilers below. For DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams, Mirka Andolfo and Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias, both part of the current DC's K.O. crossover event, and as such draw more attention, including spoilery attention. Some people like spoilers, some people do not, former DC publisher Dan DiDio famously said that no spoiler ever cost DC Comics a sale. And these pages shared with Bleeding Cool are absolute spoilers. And there are spoiler warnings. You may like them, you may not. But may I ask that if you do, and you consider sharing them further, then you do so with a link rather than the actual pages anywhere spoilers might not be expected? Thank you. We return you to your regularly scheduled spoilers… as we see how Harley Quinn and Zatanna's little fracas goes down, after this warning.

Okay, that's better. So Bleeding Cool has received this page…

That's just one of the battles of course, most of the DC's K.O. tournament battles get the best two out of three. And Harley does need to get up again at some point. But also underlines that Zatanna is getting a new series for DC's Next Level, so may need some K.O. prominence. I wonder if that will also be true of Etrigan? Maybe not, I note that Wonder Woman beat Lobo, and he has a new series coming too… While Cyborg is going up against Swamp Thing, the green versus the metal and flesh, it's lawnmower versus lawn, strimmer versus bush, weedkiller versus weed, it was only ever going to go one way…

And it does, and by the looks of it, that's the final round as well. But what of the Titans on the ground? Who have been evacuating the Earth, even if a small percentage of the Earth doesn't really want to be evacuated?

They are also subject to the whims of the Darkseid lineage. Okay so it might not be too much of a spoiler that Grail, daughter of Darkseid is involved in taking down the Tuitans given she's all over the solicitations and covers for the next issue of Titans…

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. Zatanna #1 by Leah Williams, Mirka Andolfo

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 5 of 8! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent!

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 5 of 8! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! Titans #30 by John Layman, Pete Woods, Bruno Abdias

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage!

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 4 of 8! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! Titans #31 by John Layman, Pete Woods

Something has gone wrong in the Omega Tournament, and the planet's transformation into New Apokolips has accelerated! Darkseid's forces arrive on Earth to witness his rebirth, so it's up to Donna Troy and Roy Harper to hold them back! But can they survive against Grail, the daughter of Darkseid?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!