DC KO: Knightfight #1 Preview: Batman vs. Batmen Beatdown

Batman faces future versions of himself in DC KO: Knightfight #1, because nothing says "epic" like fighting yourself in tournament combat.

Article Summary Batman enters a tournament battle against future Batmen in DC KO: Knightfight #1, launching November 5th.

Gotham transforms into a deadly arena as Batman fights for the Heart of Apokolips in this event miniseries.

Superstars Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora promise the ultimate clash of Batman versus his own legacy.

Now, let us examine DC KO: Knightfight #1, hitting stores on Wednesday, November 5th:

SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries!

DC KO: KNIGHTFIGHT #1

DC Comics

0925DC0033

0925DC0034 – DC KO: Knightfight #1 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $4.99

0925DC0035 – DC KO: Knightfight #1 Kaare Andrews Cover – $4.99

0925DC0036 – DC KO: Knightfight #1 Fabrizio De Tommaso Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries!

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

