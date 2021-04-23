DC Launches New Horror Imprint, Called DC Horror, For The Conjuring

DC Horror? You know, DC Comics used to have one of these. What was it? Verti…something. A major brand built up over decades gathering true respect and accolades, that would see comic creators give up some of their creator-owned rights just to have their comic published as part of the line. But then a few years ago, on an imprint purge, DC Comics put in the bin after first destroying the appeal of Vertigo contracts, seeing its big names go elsewhere, then making its most important brand executives, Karen Berger and Shelly Bond, redundant.

And now we have the unimaginatively titles DC Horror. A new imprint, launching with non-comics people, as part of DC's continuing attempt to bring in writers from other media,

The first is The Conjuring: The Lover, which will be a prelude to the upcoming New Line Cinema film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a five-issue series co-written by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and novelist Rex Ogle. the comic will be drawn someone who really knows about comics, Garry Brown of Babyteeth and Scream and with a cover by Bill Sienkiewicz, a variant cover by Ryan Brown (no relation) and a 1:25 tiered variant by Garry Brown again.

The comic will also have back-up strips by more conventional comics creators, such as Scott Snyder (who Chris Hardwick once thought was the founder of Vertigo) and Denys Cowan in issue #1, and Che Grayson and Juan Ferreyra in issue #2, that further explore the mysteries of the artifact room of Ed and Lorraine Warren from The Conjuring Universe.

The Conjuring: The Lover expands the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?

The first issue will be published in June, and more DC Horror titles will launch in October. It is intended as a 17+ imprint from DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products which sounds hideous and is intended to "deliver a new level of suspense and terror guaranteed to have fans reading with the lights on, even in daytime. This new, spine-tingling imprint launches with a prelude to the most successful horror movie franchise ever."

DC EIC Marie Javins, who must be holding her head in her hands over this, is quoted as saying "From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters. DC HORROR continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained."

The debut issue of The Conjuring: The Lover arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms the same day as the US release of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It—Tuesday, June 4th, 2021, with issue #2 available on July 2, 2021. Each 22-page issue will be $3.99, with the card stock variant available for $4.99.