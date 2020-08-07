DC Reschedules Missing Dollar Comics and Last God #3 2nd Printing

When comic books had a shutdown earlier in the year, Marvel Comics and DC Comics dropped a number of scheduled titles – Marvel more than DC. But both have rescheduled some of those missing titles since and today we have a few more dollar comics and reprints originally announced but then forgotten. Dollar Comics: Batman #663, Dollar Comics: Catwoman #1 (2002), and The Last God #3 Second Printing, originally solicited earlier this year, are now available to order from Diamond UK, Lunar Distribution, and UCS Comic Distributors. All three issues are on Final Order Cut-off this Sunday, August 9th, with an on-sale date of September 1st.

DOLLAR COMICS: BATMAN #663

written by GRANT MORRISON

art by JOHN VAN FLEET

cover by ANDY KUBERT

In "The Clown at Midnight," a prose tale with spot illustrations, The Joker is recovering from recent injuries with the help of a doctor who Batman suspects is actually Harley Quinn.

DOLLAR COMICS: CATWOMAN #1

written by ED BRUBAKER

art by DARWYN COOKE and MICHAEL ALLRED

cover by DARWYN COOKE

Catwoman's classic crime series begins here! Features story excerpts from this classic issue.

THE LAST GOD #3 SECOND PRINTING

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

recolored version of the original cover by KAI CARPENTER

In this third chapter of the hit series, Queen Cyanthe and her unlikely companions make their way across the land of Cain Anuun toward the city stronghold of the Guild Eldritch, a powerful order of sorcerers led by Skol, another member of the original fellowship of Godslayers. There they hope to find protection from the looming forces of Mol Uhltep and his inhuman servant, King Tyr. And in the past, we see young Tyr, Cyanthe, and Veikko Al Mun make their way toward a similar destination, while they uncover more secrets of the Last God's plan and make an unlikely ally.