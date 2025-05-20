Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, Superman, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: Golden Biscuit, krypto

DC Runs "Golden Biscuit" Prize To Attend World Premiere Of Superman

DC Comics runs a "Krypto's Golden Biscuit" prize in issues of Superman comics to attend the World Premiere of Superman in Los Angeles

Article Summary DC launches a "Golden Biscuit" contest tied to the facsimile reprint of Adventure Comics #210.

Winners who find Krypto’s Golden Biscuit can attend the World Premiere of the new Superman movie in LA.

Special polybagged editions will be available at comic stores only, with variant covers now canceled.

Adventure Comics #210 features the first appearance of Krypto the Superdog and classic superhero tales.

I blame Battle Beast for this, you know, Everyone is doing polybagged comics again. In a fashion familiar to fans of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, DC Comics is letting two comic book fans win the opportunity to attend the World Premiere in Los Angeles of the new Superman movie by discovering "Krypto's Golden Biscuit" hidden inside DC's upcoming facsimile edition reprint of the 1955 comic book Adventure Comics #210 , which will be published on the 18th of June with a special polybagged edition of Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition only in comics stores.

Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition is on Final Order Cutoff on Monday, the 26th of May, and will be available to retailers to order at a price of $0.75 per copy. Expect orders to explode as a result of this. Adventure Comics #210 Facsimile Edition will now only be available in its main cover version; the previously solicited open-to-order blank cover and foil cover variants have been cancelled. Of course, if someone finds the Golden Biscuit, will they travel to LA and use it? Or flip it on eBay?

Written by Otto Binder and drawn by Curt Swan, including art by Ramona Fradon and George Papp, this comic book features Krypto's first appearance in comics in the story "The Superdog from Krypton," where a young Clark Kent rediscovers his best friend, as Superboy.

ADVENTURE COMICS #210 FACSIMILE EDITION (NET)

(W) Otto Binder (A) Curt Swan, Ramona Fradon, George Papp (CA) Curt Swan

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG! A young Clark Kent rediscovers a Superboy's best friend in this heartwarming reunion spanning years of time and light-years of space. Introducing Krypto–The Superdog from Krypton! Then thrill as Aquaman thwarts a team of smugglers attempting to sink a nautical newspaper, and Green Arrow and Speedy match wits against the insidious intellect of Mr. Genius! FOC Date: 5/26/2025 In-Store Date: 6/18/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!