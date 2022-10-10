DC Universe Infinite Ultra is Now Live

Over the weekend, Bleeding Cool broke the news of the new DC Universe Infinite Ultra option from DC Comics in which comic books are no longer delayed for six months from print to being available as part of DC's digital all-you-can-eat subscription service for an increased premium sum. Well, the service was reportedly flooded taking new subscriptions or upgraded subscriptions through the weekend and has now just gone live. Such as these Batman titles that are all now currently available. And with a little Ultra tag to indicate that only the VIP Elite who pay three figures a year will have access…

Here's the DC bumf: With access to over 27,000 comics, expanding to 32,000+ books in November 2022, and new issues available one month after their release in comic stores, DC is making it even easier to read new comics on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE with the brand-new Ultra tier launching Monday, October 10. Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book (based on availability) when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. For the first time ever, DC graphic novels and select MAD Magazine issues will also be available to read across all membership tiers on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. "We're excited to introduce the industry leading one-month windowing of digital comics with DC UNIVERSE INFINITE's Ultra tier," said DC Senior Vice President and General Manager Anne DePies. "This new offering is part of DC's vision of being everywhere our fans are–online and at comic shops. With a shorter digital release window, fans can enjoy our fantastic new stories, anywhere, anytime-while continuing to find the latest issues at comic shops." DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra subscribers will be able to read the latest releases from DC one month after they are available in comic shops. Recent titles that will be available to Ultra subscribers on Monday, October 10 include Black Adam #1-4, Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-4, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #1-4, Flashpoint Beyond #1-5, Poison Ivy #1-4, The Nice House on the Lake #1-9 and more. Starting in mid-November, Ultra subscribers also gain access to more than 5,000 exclusive titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label and Collected Editions from DC including Sandman Presents: Dead Boy Detectives, 100 Bullets, and American Vampire, and more. As part of their paid subscription, all Ultra subscribers will be eligible to receive one free physical comic book when they subscribe, upgrade or renew their membership. The first comic offered will be a softcover copy of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (while supplies last) featuring an Ultra exclusive cover by Ivan Reis (Superman). The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition collects Superman #73-75, Adventures of Superman #496-497, Justice League America #69, Action Comics #683-684, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-19, and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1—plus Superman: Day of Doom #1-4 as a bonus tale! The exclusive comic offered for Ultra subscribers will vary and is not available during the free trial period. Ultra subscribers can expect their comic 10-12 weeks after providing their mailing address. DC Graphic Novels, including Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, Nubia: Real One and Mister Miracle: The Great Escape, will be available to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers across all tiers starting today. In addition, more than 100 issues from MAD Magazine's 70-year history will be available to read with more being added on an on-going basis. The brand-new Ultra tier launches Monday, October 10, and is available for a special limited-time introductory price of $99.99 USD a year in the US, $119.99 CAN in Canada, $134.99 AUD in Australia, $134.99 NZD in New Zealand and £72.99 BPS in the U.K., plus applicable taxes. The introductory pricing rate is available until November 28, 2022, and remains valid as long as your Ultra Annual subscription is in good standing and you do not cancel. Current DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers can upgrade their monthly and annual subscriptions to Ultra. Members who remain on their current monthly or annual subscription will continue to receive new comics six months after they are available at comic shops.

During the initial launch of this additional subscription, DC will make all periodicals with in-store dates between 10/11/22 and 12/31/22—except those with an associated 1:50 ratio variant cover or higher—returnable within 60 days of their initial on sale date. Please contact the DC sales and marketing team with any questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did you shift the release window on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE from six months to one month?

A: The one-month release window on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is for a premium level of service, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra. The standard DC UNIVERSE INFINITE release window is 6 months after print release. In addition to fans building their print collections, the vast majority of print comics are sold within the first 30 days of release. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra is intended for the DC Fan who seeks to have faster access to comics that they already love and to discover new ones.

Q: Will all comics be released 30 days after print release or will there be exceptions?

A: Nearly all comics will be available to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra subscribers approximately 30 days after release. However, as has previously been the case, there will be limited exceptions for titles that are tied to releases of movies, television shows or video games which are occasionally posted day-and-date with print release, or released with an early digital exclusive window (such as Young Justice: Targets). Additionally, DC's All-Ages comics and Middle Grade original graphic novels are not available on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE.

Q: Which comics are returnable?

A: All DC periodicals with on-sale dates between 10/11/22 and 12/31/22 will be returnable within 60 days, except periodicals with an associated 1:50 or higher ratio variant cover.

Q: Will comics shops be able to order the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE exclusive SC edition of DEATH OF SUPERMAN 30th Anniversary with the variant cover?

A: No. That edition is only available for DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Ultra subscribers.