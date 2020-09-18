DC Universe To Stream Comics Internationally, Including Originals

When the DC Universe App launched, streaming DC TV series and comic books, the biggest criticism it got was that it was USA-only. While Marvel Unlimited was international, the DC App wouldn't cross the border. So if you wanted to stream DC Comics titles digitally, you might find yourself using less legal options.

But in 2021, as the DC Comics TV series leave the DC Universe app for HBO Max and the like, DC Universe will be getting a lot more digital comic books to replace it, and more importantly, will go fully international.

In January 2021, DC Universe will relaunch as DC Universe Infinite in January 2021, and in the following summer begin its expansion into international markets in summer 2021. On relaunch, DC Universe Infinite will contain 24,000 digital comic books and new comic books will be added to the streaming service six months after original publication rather than the current at, with their digital-first titles such as Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, DCeased: Hope at World's End, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing: New Roots and Wonder Woman 84, will stream only three months after publication. They will also publish brand-new original titles, only available in DC Universe Infinite, featuring existing characters.

This is all part of what Bleeding Cool has been reporting on, a recent decision at DC Comics to shift away from the monthly print comic book, in favour of bookstores and digital markets, rather than the former focus on the comic book store. Though publisher/CCO Jim Lee says "Our fans love the platform's robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint. I'm excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they've enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!"

The community area will be free to all registered and premium subscribers with a full calendar of events planned for 2021. As for the new TV shows, existing DC Universe subscribers will be given the option to add HBO Max to their subscription for $4.99 per month. If they live in the USA of course.

DC Universe Infinite will continue to cost $7.99 per month or $74.99 a full year, and will roll existing subscribers into the newly named service. All members as of February, will receive vouchers for DC merchandise, $25 for annual subscribers and $10 for monthly.