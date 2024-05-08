Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: amalgam, flash, omnibus

DC Versus Marvel and Amalgam Age Omnibus Now Both Seven Weeks Late

The DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus have been delayed seven weeks until the 24th of September 2024.

Article Summary DC vs. Marvel Omnibus release delayed to September 24, 2024.

Amalgam Age Omnibus also postponed, now arriving on the same date.

Other major titles like The Flash Omnibus 1 experience delays.

Absolute Superman by Johns & Frank rescheduled for June 18, 2024.

Not the only big books being delayed. The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 1 originally had a scheduled date for the 18th of June, but is now the 6th of August. And Absolute Superman by Geoff Johns & Gary Frank has a new on-sale date of the 18th of June when it was meant to come out on the 28th of May.

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus Hardcover – September 24, 2024

by Dennis O'Neil, George Perez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont

The vast and varied history of DC vs. Marvel returns to print for the first time in decades in one massive volume collecting the universe-bending crossovers between the greatest superheroes in pop culture! Superman vs. Spider-Man? Batman vs. Captain America? The X-Men meeting the Teen Titans? These unlikely encounters between the iconic superheroes of DC and Marvel have dominated theoretical fan conversations across comic book shops, message boards, and everywhere in between for years—and in rare but memorable instances, have been made reality through special comics stories co-presented by the two publishers, blurring the lines between the two fictional worlds! For years, these stories have been out of print and out of reach for most readers—but they're making their return in DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, collecting everything from 1976's Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man to 2000's Batman/Daredevil! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus includes stories from some of comics' most revered talents, including Denny O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walt Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr., and more. DC and Marvel fans alike can't miss these thrilling pieces of unearthed comic book history! DC Versus Marvel Omnibus is a companion volume to DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, presenting the unforgettable one-shots that combined DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies. This volume collects Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, DC Special Series #27, Marvel and DC Present: Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Darkseid Vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Batman/Captain America #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, Batman/Spider-Man #1, Superman/Fantastic Four #1, Incredible Hulk Vs. Superman #1, and Batman/Daredevil #1. DCVersus Marvel: the Amalgam Age Omnibus: The Amalgam Age Omnibus Hardcover – September 24, 2024

by Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons

Marvel and DC heroes and villains combine into one for some of the most unique stories in superhero history—and these once-in-a-life stories are back in print for the first time in decades, in a once-in-a-lifetime omnibus collection! Who would win: Batman or Captain America? Superman or the Hulk? Wonder Woman or Storm? In 1996, DC and Marvel decided to bring these timeless debates to the printed page, and give fans what they had been hoping-against-hope for: a DC vs. Marvel comic book series, with 11 battles between the superpowered worlds of the DC Universe and Marvel Universe! While seeing these conflicts brought to comic book life was shocking enough, what happened next was even more unexpected—the two fictional universes fusing together and creating the Amalgam Universe, combining DC and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies! The result was unforgettable one-shot stories starring the likes of Dark Claw (Batman and Wolverine), Super Soldier (Superman and Captain America), Iron Lantern (Iron Man and Green Lantern), the JLX (the Justice League and the X-Men), and many more! These stories have been out of print for decades, and have become something of a legend among current readers—but they're back in DC Versus Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, collecting the Amalgam one-shots, plus the historic DC vs. Marvel miniseries and its subsequent sequels! These stories, from creators such as Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons, Ron Marz, José Luis García-López, Gary Frank, Bill Sienkiewicz, and more, represent one of the most fun and unlikely periods in comic book history, and now are available in one omnibus, perfect for fans of both DC and Marvel. DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus is a companion volume to DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, presenting the many Marvel vs. DC battles over the years! This volume collects DC vs. Marvel #1 and 4, Marvel vs. DC #2-3, Amazon #1, Assassins #1, Dr. Strangefate #1, Dark Claw #1, Super Soldier #1, Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1, Bullets and Bracelets #1, Speed Demon #1, Spider-Boy #1, X-Patrol #1, DC/Marvel All Access #1-4, Bat-Thing #1, Dark Claw Adventures #1, Generation Hex #1, JLX Unleashed #1, Lobo the Duck #1, Super Soldier: Man of War #1, Challengers of the Fantastic #1, Exciting X-Patrol #1, Iron Lantern #1, Magnetic Men Featuring Magneto #1, Spider-Boy Team-Up #1, Thorion of the New Asgods #1, and Unlimited Access #1-4.

The Flash Omnibus 1 Hardcover – August 6, 2024

by William Messner Loebs, Greg Larocque

The mysterious power known as the Speed Force is an energy field that has, over the centuries, granted incredible powers of velocity to certain heroes.

The most famous of these is the Flash, also known as the Fastest Man Alive. Ever since the days of World War II, there has been a man clad in red who can run at impossible speeds, using his power to save lives and defend those who cannot defend themselves. All between the ticks of a second.

The Flash has mastery over not just speed, but time itself, and he has often used his powers to travel though different eras and even into other dimensions. Although the Flash has not always been fast enough to outrun personal tragedy when it has come for him, he always does his best to prevent the same from happening to the people of Central City and Keystone City. In so doing, he's earned himself a spot among the greatest Super Heroes the DC Universe has ever known.

Collects THE FLASH #1-28, THE FLASH ANNUAL #1-3, MANHUNTER #8-9, SECRET ORIGINS ANNUAL #2, and pages from INVASION! #2-3, featuring over a dozen never-before-collected issues. Absolute Superman Hardcover – June 18, 2024

by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank

Experience Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's legendary Superman trilogy like never before. Presented in DC's prestigious, oversized hardcover format, the Absolute Edition collects the complete Superman and the Legion of Super-Heroes, Superman: Brainiac, and Superman: Secret Origin, together for the first time! Featuring Action Comics #858-863, #866-870, Superman: Secret Origin #1-6, and stories from Action Comics Annual #10, Superman: New Krypton Special #1, and Action Comics #900, along with character designs by Gary Frank, the Action Comics #858 script by Geoff Johns, an extensive cover gallery, and more!

