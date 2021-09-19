DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

DC Vs Marvel was the ultimate event in comics. Published in 1996, I vividly remember having to wait in line outside the comic shop for over an hour to get one. People were walking out with stacks and stacks. Who didn't want to read this/wasn't excited about it? Then of course we got it, and it was…fine. But nevertheless, a major moment in comics history for sure. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now is a CGC 9.8 copy of DC Vs Marvel #1. Sitting at only $92, that seems criminally low for a classic cover like this one in such a high grade. Check it out below.

DC Vs Marvel: Who Did You Think Would Win?

"DC Vs Marvel #1 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Access. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 182 in 9.8, 1 higher. A mysterious box in a Manhattan alley begins emanating a strange light. The light breaks free from the box, and spreads throughout the world. Anyone tagged by one of its shafts disappears, only to reappear in a parallel universe. Spider-Man gets struck by a shaft and ends up in DC's Gotham City, where he meets the villainous Joker. Likewise, Juggernaut finds himself transported to DC's Metropolis, where he arouses the ire of Superman. Both worlds struggle to understand these paranormal occurrences, but life continues." So many awesome fan moments in this series, and seeing Spider-Man in Gotham was for sure one of them.

DC Vs Marvel was a product of its time for sure, but it feels like it may never happen again. So, go here to place a bid on this copy of the book. While you are there, go ahead and poke around to see everything else taking bids right now. There are some real good finds taking bids right now.