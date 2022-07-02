DC vs. Vampires #7 Preview: Vampires Win

Things are looking pretty grim in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #7… are there even any A-list heroes left to save the day? Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #7

DC Comics

0522DC107

0522DC108 – DC vs. Vampires #7 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March

The nightmarish second arc begins! The Earth is now cloaked in darkness as the victorious vampire empire has taken full control. Pockets of humanity can still be found, and they struggle to live but hope fades with every darker day. The leaders of the last surviving resistance force—Green Arrow, Batgirl, and Supergirl—hatch a desperate plan to save the world…or die trying!

In Shops: 7/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

