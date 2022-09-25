DC vs. Vampires #9 Preview: A Little Prep Time

Things are looking grim for Earth's non-vampire heroes in this preview of DC Vs. Vampires #9 as they prepare for a final battle. Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES #9

DC Comics

0722DC148

0722DC149 – DC vs. Vampires #9 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March

ROAD TRIP! Our heroes split up and spread out across the globe to prepare for the final strikes against the vampire kingdom! Will Green Arrow's mission force him to battle one of his oldest friends? What horrors await the Birds of Prey inside the ruins of Gotham? And does Black Manta's secret mean a watery grave for Supergirl?

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

