DC vs. Vampires #9 Preview: A Little Prep Time

Things are looking grim for Earth's non-vampire heroes in this preview of DC Vs. Vampires #9 as they prepare for a final battle. Check out the preview below.
DC VS. VAMPIRES #9
DC Comics
0722DC148
0722DC149 – DC vs. Vampires #9 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March
ROAD TRIP! Our heroes split up and spread out across the globe to prepare for the final strikes against the vampire kingdom! Will Green Arrow's mission force him to battle one of his oldest friends? What horrors await the Birds of Prey inside the ruins of Gotham? And does Black Manta's secret mean a watery grave for Supergirl?
In Shops: 9/27/2022
SRP: $3.99
Interior preview page from 0722DC148 DC vs. Vampires #9 Guillem March Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0722DC148 DC vs. Vampires #9 Guillem March Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Guillem March, in stores Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0722DC149 DC vs. Vampires #9 Nathan Szerdy Cover, by (W) Matthew Rosenberg, James Tynion IV (A) Otto Schmidt (CA) Nathan Szerdy, in stores Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.