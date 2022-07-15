DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1 Preview: The Meaning of Death

Deathstroke tries to bring Batman back from the dead in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #1. It's comics. Why not just wait six months? Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #1

DC Comics

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Alan Quah

One of the last secret, underground human cities is facing total annihilation and its leader—John Constantine—must plan a suicide mission to assassinate a key lieutenant in the vampire empire! Against unreal odds and with an unlikely team including Booster Gold, Deathstroke, and Mary Marvel, does the Hellblazer have one more trick up his sleeve? A gritty, violent, monochromatic companion series to DC vs. Vampires, this series will feature a brutal story with a cadre of talented creators delivering 32 pages of original content!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

