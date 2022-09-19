DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #3 Preview: The Fate of Swamp Thing

It turns out the vampires at the blood farm in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #3 are eating vegetarian after all. Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #3

DC Comics

0722DC151

0722DC152 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #3 Lesley Leirix Li Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Emma Vieceli (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah

The apocalyptic Suicide Squad team are planning for an all-out assault at the Blood Farm when one of Gotham's daughters finds them first. Batwoman gives them the chance to risk it all to save one of their own…but will this new mission give them the power they need to take on the mysterious Lord Cinder and his lieutenants? Or are they playing right into his hands? In the backup, learn the tragic story of Nightwing's betrayal and how he became a vampire!

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

