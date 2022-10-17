DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #4 Preview: Questions and Answers

Midnighter's team has reached the blood farm in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #4, but instead of answers, they find The Question.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #4

DC Comics

0822DC145

0822DC146 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #4 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel, Danny Lore (A) Pasquale Qualano, Haining (CA) Alan Quah

With Baron Cinder and his lieutenants kept occupied by the mother of all diversions, the team attempts a daring raid on the Blood Farm to retrieve the one person who can bring sunlight back to the world. However, they have not reckoned on the terrifying presence of the Baron's vampire knights–familiar faces whose blades are every bit as bloodthirsty as they are. And in the backup, we learn the sad fate of the King of Cities, Jack Hawksmoor!

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

