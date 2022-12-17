DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #6 Preview: All-Out Finale

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #6

DC Comics

1022DC132

1022DC133 – DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War #6 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Alex Paknadel (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Alan Quah

THE GRAND FINALE! With the dying embers of their hope rekindled at the eleventh hour, what's left of John Constantine's Suicide Squad attempts to traverse the badlands with precious cargo in tow. But just as final victory over the vampires and their endless night seems all but assured, the team must contend with their most powerful and terrifying enemy yet: Baron Cinder himself. In the backup, what happened to Poison Ivy when the world ended…?

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

