DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Preview: Damian the Vampire Slayer

Damian Wayne finds his calling in this preview of DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1. And yes, it's vampire murder. Will Damian quench his thirst for stabby vengeance? We'll find out on Tuesday, but first, DC must suck the cash from your wallet! Check out the preview below.

DC VS. VAMPIRES: HUNTERS #1

DC Comics

0322DC056

0322DC057 – DC vs. Vampires: Hunters #1 Mico Suayan Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Neil Googe (CA) Jonboy Meyers

A blood-soaked one-shot tale of vampire violence! The Son of Batman, after years of training to be an assassin, is on a path toward utter destruction of the vampire race… Enter Damian Wayne: vampire hunter!

In Shops: 5/24/2022

SRP: $3.99

