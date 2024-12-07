Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: dc vs vampires

DC vs Vampires: World War V #5 Preview: Speed Force Sucks?

DC vs Vampires: World War V #5 hits stores this Wednesday. Green Arrow's team uncovers a shocking vampire secret with ties to the Speed Force. Will this revelation turn the tide?

THE VAMPIRE STRONGHOLD FINALLY COMPROMISED! Green Arrow and his team successfully infiltrate the vampire strong-hold, but their victory is cut short when they discover the horrifying secret that's long given vampires a lethal edge over the human resistance. The truth is greater and more terrible than anything they could have possibly imagined–and its shocking connection to the Speed Force is only just the beginning!

DC VS VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #5

DC Comics

1024DC217

1024DC218 – DC vs Vampires: World War V #5 Joshua Hixson Cover – $5.99

1024DC219 – DC vs Vampires: World War V #5 Kyle Hotz Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Matthew Manning (A) Otto Schmidt, Acky Bright (CA) Otto Schmidt

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $4.99

