DC Wants A Jeff The Land Shark Of Its Very Own, With Aquamanatee

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Aquamanatee

DC Comics wants a Jeff The Land Shark of its very own, with Aquamanatee by Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman

Marvel Comics has had such a hit with Jeff The Land Shark that someone at DC Comics seems to have gone, "hey, I thought sharks were our thing?" and has decided to give Aquaman the equivalent in a new DC early reader graphic novel by Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman, Aquamanatee, for the 2nd of September. And will be the first early reader graphic novel in a series by the pair.

"Aquamanatee by Ben Clanton and Cassandra Federman

On Sale September 2, 2025; ISBN 9781799504023, $12.99 US

Early Reader (5-7)

"Calling all fans of Narwhal and Jelly, there's a new adventurous sea creature you gotta meet! From New York Times bestselling author, Ben Clanton, comes Aquamanatee! Marlow the manatee isn't exactly superhero material. He sleeps a lot, eats a lot, toots a lot, and has never ventured out of his safe saltwater bay. And yet the sweet bumbling Marlow dreams of adventure, of derring-do, and of making a difference. He dreams of being a hero like Aquaman, of whom Marlow is a mega fan! But when a series of impossible events leads to Marlow having superpowers and not only meeting his hero but getting to team up with Aquaman himself…suddenly Marlow isn't so sure he's ready for his dreams to come true. Could an awkward blundering super-powered manatee be the best man-atee for the job? Find out in Aquamanatee, from the creator of the blockbuster graphic novel series, Narwhal and Jelly, and with utterly charming artwork by Cassandra Federman! Ben Clanton brings his delightful sensibilities for early readers to the DC Universe in this adorable graphic novel for readers 5-7.

"Ben Clanton is the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the Narwhal and Jelly series, whose picture books include Mo's Mustache; Vote for Me!; Rot, the Cutest in the World!; Boo Who?; It Came in the Mail; Something Extraordinary and Rex Wrecks It!. He lives with his wife and kids in Seattle, Washington.

"Cassandra Federman was born and raised in Massachusetts, where she spent her childhood reading comic books, playing action figures, drawing superheroes, and participating in all things nerdy. She graduated magna cum laude from Brandeis University, where she co-founded the Brandeis Comic Book Club. After college she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked in film and television. Over the course of her life, Cassandra has been many things—a hand model, a wrestler, a manatee rescuer, an actor, and a mystic wood elf—but her favorite so far has been an author/illustrator. Cassandra's published books include This Is a Sea Cow (Albert Whitman, 2019) and This Is a Seahorse (2020), which won an ILA Children's and Young Adult Book Award. Cassandra's debut middle grade graphic novel, Story Spinners: A Sisterly Tale of Danger, A Princess, and her Crew of Lady Pirates (Aladdin, Simon & Schuster) and her next picture book, Gray Squirrel Loses it! (Random House) come out in 2025."