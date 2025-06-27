Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Batman #161

DC Wants Shops To Order More Of Batman #161 Than Absolute Batman #4

DC Comics wants shops to order more copies of Batman #161 than they did of Absolute Batman #4 because, you know, reasons.

Retailers can get extra Batman #161 copies for just 70 cents each when matching Absolute Batman #4's orders.

Batman #161 is part of the delayed H2SH storyline from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, now rescheduled into 2025.

Upcoming Batman #162 and #163 issues continue the H2SH saga with major Bat-Family showdowns and twists.

It may be a month late, but as it hits Final Order Cut-Off, DC Comics wants shops to order more copies of Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee than they did of Absolute Batman #4 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. As is a more and more common promotional push by DC Comics, comic book stores that match their orders of Batman #161 at Final Order Cutoff to their orders of Absolute Batman #4 will then be able to buy additional copies of Batman #161 in bundles of 25 for $17.50, which works out at only 70 cents an additional copy. Such an offer can enable some retailers to create their own promotional deals as well as allow them to find out just what the ceiling of demand for the next episode of Batman H2SH is in their stores. Which might help orders for the two-months late Batman #162 that follows.

The series H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb was initially planned for late last year, which saw the final issues of Chip Zdarsky's Batman run, which preceded it, made bi-weekly. Back then, it was also planned to run for a year. Then it got late and was rescheduled. Chip's issues were all made monthly again, and we only got the first six issues of H2SH scheduled for 2025; the final six issues were moved to a later, unspecified date. And now the first six issues have been delayed… will they get any later? And how much of the sequel issues in Batman #1 and Red Hood #1 will be out before the prequel?

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! $4.99 7/23/2025

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 9/17/2025

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 10/29/2025

