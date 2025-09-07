Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, dan didio, geoff johns, KO, new 52, scott snyder, Watchmen

DC's K.O. Gives Characters Chance For Another New 52 Reboot (Spoilers)

DC's K.O. by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is coming. The big knock-down fight of the DC Universe, in aid of taking on Darkseid, who is about to destroy everything. But is there a way to avoid the fight? It turns out that there may be, but is the price too high? In the first issue of DC's K.O., the assembled superheroes are given another choice by the Quantum Quorum, to have their reality rewritten and rebooted, to remove Darkseid and associated continuity.

In an explicitly-referenced fashion that Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan was credited in Geoff Johns' Doomsday Clock for doing to the DC Universe, as a retcon for what happened with Dan DiDio and the DC New 52 reboot of 2011. That's right, DC's K.O. references unauthorised Watchmen sequel continuity as well as the New 52 reboot.

DC's K.O. by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published on the 8th of October, 2025.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

