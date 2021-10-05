DC's Stargirl S02 E09 Preview: Starman & Pat Talk "Real Evil" Eclipso

This week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl finds Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) continuing to pick off members of Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) support team. This time around, Pat (Luke Wilson) is forced to face some painful memories from the old days when the original JSA fought Eclipso. And it's there that the following preview for tonight's episode "Summer School: Chapter Nine" focuses on…

Joel McHale's Sylvester Pembleton aka Starman reveals to Pat what he learned about Eclipso from The Shade (Jonathan Cake) about the "real evil" they were about to face:

Here's a look at what you can expect with an updated look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Summer School: Chapter Nine":

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 9 "Summer School: Chapter Nine": JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan's, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle's death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Jim Gaffigan as the voice of Thunderbolt. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.