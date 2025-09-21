Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: absolute, deadpool
Deadpool/Batman Utterly Smashes Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Deadpool/Batman Utterly Smashes The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, selling seven times Amazing Spider-Man and Absolute Flash
Article Summary
- Deadpool/Batman tops the bestseller list, outselling Amazing Spider-Man #12 and Absolute Flash #7 by a massive margin
- Marvel, DC, and Image dominate the top ten, with Battle Beast and Exquisite Corpses from Image making strong showings
- The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List is based on direct sales from over 100 comic book stores worldwide
- Sales rankings reflect actual consumer purchases, highlighting trending titles and creators like Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo
This is the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for the 21st of September, 2025. In which Deadpool/Batman from Marvel/DC Comics destroyed the entire chart, selling almost as much as every other comic in the top ten together. Seven times as much as Amazing Spider-Man #12 and Absolute Flash #7. And Image gets two in that top ten, with Battle Beast and Exquisite Corpses.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Deadpool/Batman
|Marvel/DC
|Zeb Wells
|Greg Capullo
|6.99
|100
|2
|Amazing Spider-Man #12
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Ed McGuinness
|4.99
|14.5
|3
|Absolute Flash #7
|DC
|Jeff Lemire
|Travis Moore
|4.99
|14.2
|4
|Fantastic Four #3
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Humberto Ramos
|3.99
|13.8
|5
|Battle Beast #5
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|Annalisa Leoni, Ryan Ottley
|3.99
|13.7
|6
|Marvel Zombies #1
|Marvel
|Ethan S. Parker
|Jan Bazaldua
|4.99
|12.0
|7
|Ultimates #16
|Marvel
|Deniz Camp
|Juan Frigeri
|4.99
|11.4
|8
|Uncanny X-Men #21
|Marvel
|Gail Simone
|Luciano Vecchio
|4.99
|10.0
|9
|Exquisite Corpses #5
|Image
|James Tynion IV, Jordie Bellaire
|Claire Roe, Michael Walsh
|4.99
|9.7
|10
|Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #2
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Marcelo Ferreira
|4.99
|9.1
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA