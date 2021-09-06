Deadpool Black White & Blood #2 Preview: More Money, Less Ink

Deadpool Black White & Blood #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing the recent superhero comics fad of saving on ink costs while convincing readers using only one color is some kind of artistic choice worth charging an extra buck for! Well, you know what they say about superhero comic book readers: there's one born every minute! There are three stores in this issue and we get a brief look at each of them. Check it out below.
DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210628
JUL210630 – DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 5) JOHNSON VAR – $4.99
(W) Karla Pacheco, More (A) Leonard Kirk, More (CA) Declan Shalvey
WAIT, WHAT? THEY'RE LETTING US DO ANOTHER ONE?
• Did they not read the last one? That one was wild for sure, but this one…
• Hoo boy. WOW. I mean, look at those credits. You think this one's gonna be LESS gonzo?
• I'm gonna need to buy our lawyers a nice fruit basket or something.
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUL210628 DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 5), by (W) Karla Pacheco, More (A) Leonard Kirk, More (CA) Declan Shalvey, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
