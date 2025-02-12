Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool Boy

Deadpool Boy, Spider-Boy & Deadpool's Daughter, Today (Spoilers)

New Champions with Deadpool Boy, Spider-Boy and Deadpool's Daughter, from Marvel today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Deadpool Boy debuts in New Champions #3, capturing fans with unexpected twists and team dynamics.

Deadpool and his daughter tackle Spider-Man in Deadpool #11, launching the new "Pools of Blood" arc.

Spider-Boy #16 shares a thrilling crossover adventure with Hulkette and other Marvel heroes this week.

Marvel's Deadpool family expands with Deadpool Girl's intriguing involvement in upcoming storylines.

The New Champions have a good attempt at increasing their numbers this week in New Champions #3 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli. With an inspiring speech to help bring everyone together.

But one that sadly falls on deaf ears.

Not that they are averse to a crossover or two. Such as in this week's Spider-Boy #16 by Dan Slott and Paco Medina also featuring Hulkette of the New Champions variant covers…

While New Champions #3 also featured Deadpool Boy's first appearance, as predicted by Rob Liefeld.

While the regular Deadpool #11 comic by Cody Ziglar and Andrea Di Vito (one of three Deadpool books not including New Champions out today) has Deadpool and Deadpool's Daughter going after Miles Morales Spider-Man…

… and making his opinions on such crossovers very clear.

But it looks like we won't be seeing any of them in New Champions for a little while…

… and Rob won't have to worry about Deadpool Boy either, it seems. Just Deadpool Girl…

… and Miles Morales. He really should stay off that mobile phone while thwipping, you know.

DEADPOOL #11

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240783

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Taurin Clarke

DEADPOOLS VS. SPIDER-MAN in "POOLS OF BLOOD"

PART ONE DEADPOOL & DAUGHTER embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN! It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle! POOLS OF BLOOD begins here with Part 1 – and continues in this month's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 NEW CHAMPIONS #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240674

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Gleb Melnikov

NEW ALLIES…AND ENEMIES? Hellrune has summoned young heroes from far and wide, but who among them has what it takes to become a New Champion? The smooth-talking magician Monte seems to be a prime candidate, but is he more than he appears? And who is the mysterious MAGNETRIX? Rated TIn Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-BOY #16

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240780

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

SPIDER-GIRL TRIUMPHANT! Everything about Spider-Girl has shocked Bailey to his core. Can he somehow get back up and stop Spider-Girl and Bullseye's plan? Rated TIn Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!