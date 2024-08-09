Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Marvel Comics, Viz Media, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Secret Steward

Deadpool Makes a Surprise Cameo Appearance in Secret Steward Manga

Secret Steward is a new manga series by Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi from Viz Media, that seems to be hiding a familiar face in the first chapter, published tbis week. Best known as the creators of the Deadpool Samurai manga series for Marvel and Viz Media, it looks like they have continued that run in their new title together, published in Japanese and English at the same time. Secret Steward was pitched as a romantic comedy manga about a trainee butler and his "willful young mistress".

John Ernenputsch who pointed out the surprise to me earlier this week, stated "What a great first chapter. I can't believe they pulled it off in 2024. Idk if this was leaked at all, but I was completely surprised. If this was a Big 2 comic @richjohnston would've spoiled it weeks ago." Well, possibly,. I can't read everything. But I am trying to catch up now.

The manga was originally announced as a romantic comedy that centers on a trainee butler and his willful young mistress. Viz Media began releasing an English simulpub for the manga on Wednesday.

He writes "This is one of the more shocking and ridiculous series of pages I've seen. They hyped this series up to be the next work from these creators for weeks now. They posted promo art and everything. Then this amazing sequence of pages happened."

With even a splash of colour along the way, coiurtesy of Arata Momose.

And then leading up to an in-comic book announcement that Deadpool: Samurai is to get a sedond series at some point.

You can read the free first chapter of Secret Steward right here, including the Deadpool appearance. And look to a press release near you soon, or possibly D23, for more on Deadpool: Samurai Season Two, I guess.

